In an open letter to Suella Braverman, the asylum seekers briefly housed on the Bibby Stockholm barge have detailed their “terrifying” expeience

The 39 asylum seekers briefly housed on the Home Office’s controversial Bibby Stockholm barge have claimed that conditions were so terrible that one attempted to commit suicide.

In an open letter to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, the migrants describe the barge as “terrifying”, “unsafe”, and “a place of exile”. They say that being onboard made them feel like “criminals” and “second class citizens”, and that the trauma they have experienced means they “no longer have the strength” to face the challenges ahead.

It comes after all asylum seekers were removed from the Bibby Stockholm, docked in Portland Port, Dorset, after traces of Legionella bacteria were detected in the water supply. In the letter, the migrants express their “fear and shock” over the discovery - and claim that they were the last people to be informed of the situation.

Since being evacuated, the asylum seekers have been moved to a hotel in another county - which they describe in the letter as “old and abandoned”. They say their stay there has led to an increased sense of “isolation and loneliness”, and that nowadays, “the absence of tranquillity, comfort, and basic needs has become [their] daily concerns.”

Speaking on the mental health repercussions of the Bibby Stockholm, the open letter also claims that one asylum seeker was driven to attempt suicide due to the poor conditions. “In a tragic incident, one of the asylum seekers attempted suicide, but we acted promptly and prevented this unfortunate event,” the letter says. “Considering the ongoing difficulties it’s not unexpected that we might face a repeat of such situations in the future.”

A view of the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port on July 21, 2023 in Portland, England. Credit: Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images

In response to the letter, the Home Office has said it is following all health protocol and advice, and that the “safety” of the migrants remains the “priority”. A spokesperson also confirmed that they intend to move the asylum seekers back onto the barge - but only once “further tests” have been conducted and “there is confirmation that the water system meets relevant safety standards”.

However, one asylum seeker from Iran told The Guardian that he has vowed to “never” return to the Bibby Stockholm. In a statement to the newspaper, he said: “If I had had to stay even one more day on the barge I would have had suicidal thoughts. Being on that barge will always be a horrific memory in my brain.”

On how the group of asylum seekers is feeling, he continued: “We’re all feeling very upset but are even more upset that the Home Office want to return us to this horror show. I want to ask a question of the people who made the decision to put us on the barge. ‘Would you put a family member there, even for one day?’ We came to the UK to escape persecution but we are facing more persecution here.”

The BBC said it understands that the letter was written by an individual on behalf of some of the 39 asylum seekers, in collaboration with migrant support group Portland Global Friendship Group. Concluding the letter, the migrants and group write: “With your support and unity, we believe that we can overcome these unfavourable conditions and achieve the peaceful and secure life that we aspire to.”

Housing migrants on the Bibby Stockholm barge is part of the government’s plan to cut the cost of housing asylum seekers and deter dangerous small boats crossings. Ministers intend to house about 500 men on the vessel while they await the outcome of claims for asylum.

However, charities and campaign groups have slammed the barge as “unsafe, unsuitable, and undignified”, while the Fire Brigades Union general secretary Ben Selby claimed he warned Home Secretary Braverman about the “huge health and safety risks” of the barge prior to asylum seekers being boarded - but claimed she had never responded to his request for a meeting.