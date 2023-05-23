Boris Johnson referred to police over fresh lockdown breach claims

The former Prime Minister's ministerial diary has reportedly revealed friends visited him at Chequers during the height of the pandemic

The Cabinet Office has reportedly referred Boris Johnson to the police once again, as fresh claims that he broke Covid-19 lockdown rules emerge.

The Times reports the former Prime Minister's ministerial diary revealed friends visited him at Chequers during the height of the pandemic. Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, is the official country residence of the UK's sitting Prime Minister.

The visits were revealed during preparations for a public inquiry into the pandemic. Details and concerns about the meetings have now been passed on to the Metropolitan and Thames Valley Police forces.

A spokesman for Johnson suggested that the new allegations were possibly "politically motivated" and said that the former PM had been given no notice of the report. They said: “Some abbreviated entries in Mr Johnson’s official diary were queried by the Cabinet Office during preparation for the Covid inquiry. Following an examination of the entries, Mr Johnson’s lawyers wrote to the Cabinet Office and privileges committee explaining that the events were lawful and were not breaches of any Covid regulations.”

The Cabinet Office said: “Information came to light during the process of preparing evidence for submission to the Covid inquiry. It was identified as part of the normal disclosure review of potentially relevant documents being undertaken by the legal team for inquiry witnesses.

“In line with obligations in the Civil Service Code, this material has been passed to the relevant authorities and it is now a matter for them.”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly been referred to police over fresh lockdown breach allegations (Photo by Charles McQuillan-Pool/Getty Images)

The Met Police has confirmed that it has received the information from the Cabinet Office. The force said: “We are in receipt of information from the Cabinet Office passed to us on May 19 2023, which we are currently assessing. It relates to potential breaches of the health protection regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Downing Street.”

Thames Valley Police also confirmed that they were looking into "a report of potential breaches of the health protection regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 at Chequers, Buckinghamshire."

The Commons privileges committee has also been informed. The committee is already in the midst of deliberating over the 'Partygate' scandal, which probed whether Johnson deliberately misled Parliament.

In a March hearing which lasted more than three hours, the former Prime Minister was grilled by MPs over what he knew about parties held at 10 Downing Street - as well as photos taken with bottles of alcohol and in breach of social distancing rules - and on what he told the House of Commons when news of gatherings began to emerge. Johnson insisted in his evidence that he “hand on heart” did not lie to Parliament, arguing that he told MPs “no rules had been broken” at Number 10, because he genuinely believed that to be the case.

If the committee, made up of four Conservative MPs, two Labour and one SNP, finds the former PM misled parliament, he could face a suspension - or even be forced to fight for his place as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip through a by-election. Johnson denies the allegation.