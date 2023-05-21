The home secretary is facing calls for inquiry after reports she asked for special treatment when she was issued with a speeding fine

Further controversy is surrounding the UK government after it has been revealed that home secretary Suella Braverman is facing calls for inquiry into reports she asked Home Office civil servants for special treatment after she was caught speeding.

Pressure is building on the Conservative Party to punish Braverman if found guilty. Official rules mean that prime minister Rishi Sunak will be required to commission an investigation into the allegations, with the likes of Labour and the Liberal Democrats accusing the politician of breaching ministerial code.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “As home secretary, Suella Braverman is responsible for upholding the law, yet this report suggests she has tried to abuse her position to get round the normal penalties so it is one rule for her and another for everyone else. We’ve had 13 years of the Tories trying to dodge the rules for themselves and their mates.

“Enough is enough. The home secretary and prime minister need to urgently explain what has been going on, including what the prime minister knew when he reappointed her. The prime minister has promised integrity, professionalism and accountability, yet it appears his home secretary is blatantly flouting all three. We need an urgent investigation into what has gone on here, starting with Laurie Magnus seeing how this is possibly compatible with the ministerial code.”

Lib Dems spokesman for home affairs, Alistair Campbell, said in a statement: "Suella Braverman should be urgently investigated by the ethics adviser and add her name to the near endless list of ministers who have had to undergo the same."

What did Suella Braverman do, did she end up paying the fine and what has Rishi Sunak said about the controversy? Here is what you need to know.

What did Suella Braverman do?

Suella Braverman was fined for speeding when she was attorney general in the summer of 2022 - Credit: Getty

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suella Braverman, who is a strong advocate to cut immigration, was first issued a speeding notice by police outside of London back when she was the attorney general in the summer of 2022. After being given the penalty, the current home secretary allegedly asked Home Office civil servant workers for special treatment.

The proposed arrangement was reported to involve a one-on-one driving course as Braverman did not want to attend one in-person or online. She did not want her identity to be known by other motorists.

Civil servants refused the request and were left concerned by the proposal, which led them to report the incident to the Cabinet Office. Continuing her quest to dodge the speeding fine, it is understood that Suella Braverman decided to go through a political aide in an attempt to complete the course anonymously.

If she was to be granted her request to complete a course, this would mean that the home secretary would avoid not only points on her licence but a speeding fine. The Sunday Times has confirmed that all the requests were denied.

What has Rishi Sunak said about the Suella Braverman controversy?

Rishi Sunak was quizzed by reporters about the incident while he attended the G7 summit in Japan - Credit: Getty

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rishi Sunak was pressed with a number of questions surrounding the speeding saga while he attended the G7 summit in Japan. He refused to defend Suella Braverman's actions and instead told reporters that he is yet to speak to the home secretary and did not know about the incident - yet a spokesperson at No.10 told The Guardian that he still has full confidence in her.

The prime minister added at the event in Hiroshima: "I understand she has expressed regret for speeding, accepted the penalty and paid the fine".

However, a No 10 spokeswoman later insisted he does “of course” have full confidence in his Home Secretary, responding to a message: “Yes, he does.”

Has Suella Braverman paid the speeding fine?