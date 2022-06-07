The Prime Minister faced a close call, narrowly winning by 211 votes to 148

Boris Johnson met with cabinet ministers today after facing a narrow victory in his no confidence vote on 6 June.

The Prime Minister (PM) told ministers that he had won the vote “handsomely” and reassured them that the result means they can “draw a line under issues our opponents want to talk about.”

However, the close call, which saw the PM win by 211 votes to 148 depicts deep divisions in the Conservative party.

Whilst not all MPs have declared how they voted, here is a summary of which MPs have openly said they support or don’t support the prime minister.

Boris Johnson meets with his cabinet a day after winning a confidence vote on 6 June (Pic: Getty Images)

MPs who voted no confidence in Boris Johnson

This is the list of Conservative MPs who have openly called for the Prime Minister to resign and stated they have no confidence in his leadership:

Jeremy Hunt: MP for South West Surrey

John Penrose: MP for Weston-Super-Mare

Angela Richardson: MP for Guildford

Mark Pawsey: MP for Rugby & Bulkington

Sir Robert Syms: MP for Poole

Dehenna Davison: MP for Bishop Auckland

Laurence Robertson: MP for Tewkesbury

Andrew Bowie: MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

John Lamont: MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

David Mundell: MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

Julian Sturdy: MP for York Outer

Steve Brine: MP for Winchester

David Simmonds: MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

John Baron: MP for Basildon and Billericay

Stephen Hammond: MP for Wimbledon

Alicia Kearns: MP for Rutland and Melton

Sir Bob Neill: MP for Bromley and Chislehurst

Peter Aldous: MP for Waveney

Steve Baker: MP for Wycombe

Aaron Bell: MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme

Karen Bradey: MP for Staffordshire Moorlands

Andrew Bridgen: MP for North West Leicestershire

Elliot Coburn: MP for Carshalton and Wallington

David Davis: MP for Haltemprice and Howden

Tobias Ellwood: MP for Bournemouth East

Sir Roger Gale: MP for North Thanet

Sir Nick Gibb: MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Mark Harper: MP for Forest of Dean

Tim Loughton: MP for East Worthing

Anthony Mangnall: MP for Totnes

Nigel Mills: MP for Amber Valley

Andrew Mitchell: MP for Royal Sutton Coldfield

Anne-Marie Morris: MP for Newton Abbot

Caroline Nokes: MP Romsey and Southampton North

Jesse Norman: MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire

John Stevenson: MP for Carlisle

Sir Gary Streeter: MP for South West Devon

William Wragg: MP for Hazel Grove

Craig Whittaker: MP for Calder Valley

Jeremy Wright: MP for Kenilworth and Southam

Ian Liddell-Grainger: MP for Bridgwater and West Somerset

Andrew Jones: MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough

Simon Hoare: MP for North Dorset

MPs who voted in favour of Boris Johnson

This is the full list of Conservative MPs who have openly said they backed the Prime Minister: