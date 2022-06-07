Boris Johnson met with cabinet ministers today after facing a narrow victory in his no confidence vote on 6 June.
The Prime Minister (PM) told ministers that he had won the vote “handsomely” and reassured them that the result means they can “draw a line under issues our opponents want to talk about.”
However, the close call, which saw the PM win by 211 votes to 148 depicts deep divisions in the Conservative party.
Whilst not all MPs have declared how they voted, here is a summary of which MPs have openly said they support or don’t support the prime minister.
MPs who voted no confidence in Boris Johnson
This is the list of Conservative MPs who have openly called for the Prime Minister to resign and stated they have no confidence in his leadership:
- Jeremy Hunt: MP for South West Surrey
- John Penrose: MP for Weston-Super-Mare
- Angela Richardson: MP for Guildford
- Mark Pawsey: MP for Rugby & Bulkington
- Sir Robert Syms: MP for Poole
- Dehenna Davison: MP for Bishop Auckland
- Laurence Robertson: MP for Tewkesbury
- Andrew Bowie: MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
- John Lamont: MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
- David Mundell: MP for Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
- Julian Sturdy: MP for York Outer
- Steve Brine: MP for Winchester
- David Simmonds: MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
- John Baron: MP for Basildon and Billericay
- Stephen Hammond: MP for Wimbledon
- Alicia Kearns: MP for Rutland and Melton
- Sir Bob Neill: MP for Bromley and Chislehurst
- Peter Aldous: MP for Waveney
- Steve Baker: MP for Wycombe
- Aaron Bell: MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Karen Bradey: MP for Staffordshire Moorlands
- Andrew Bridgen: MP for North West Leicestershire
- Elliot Coburn: MP for Carshalton and Wallington
- David Davis: MP for Haltemprice and Howden
- Tobias Ellwood: MP for Bournemouth East
- Sir Roger Gale: MP for North Thanet
- Sir Nick Gibb: MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
- Mark Harper: MP for Forest of Dean
- Tim Loughton: MP for East Worthing
- Anthony Mangnall: MP for Totnes
- Nigel Mills: MP for Amber Valley
- Andrew Mitchell: MP for Royal Sutton Coldfield
- Anne-Marie Morris: MP for Newton Abbot
- Caroline Nokes: MP Romsey and Southampton North
- Jesse Norman: MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire
- John Stevenson: MP for Carlisle
- Sir Gary Streeter: MP for South West Devon
- William Wragg: MP for Hazel Grove
- Craig Whittaker: MP for Calder Valley
- Jeremy Wright: MP for Kenilworth and Southam
- Ian Liddell-Grainger: MP for Bridgwater and West Somerset
- Andrew Jones: MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough
- Simon Hoare: MP for North Dorset
MPs who voted in favour of Boris Johnson
This is the full list of Conservative MPs who have openly said they backed the Prime Minister:
- Brendan Clarke-Smith: MP for Bassetlaw
- Michael Fabricant: MP for Lichfield
- James Duddridge: MP for Rochford and Southend East
- Paul Bristow: MP for Peterborough
- Stuart Anderson: MP for Wolverhampton South West
- Simon Clarke: MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
- Liz Truss: MP for South West Norfolk
- Joy Morrissey: MP for Beaconsfield’
- Mark Jenkinson: MP for Workington
- Brandon Lewis: MP for Great Yarmouth
- James Cleverly: MP for Braintree
- Eddie Hughes: MP for Walsall North
- Andrew Stephenson: MP for Pendlel
- Mark Pritchard: MP for The Wrekin
- Simon Baynes: MP for Clwyd South
- Rachel Maclean: MP for Redditch
- Will Quince: MP for Colchester
- Oliver Dowden: MP for Hertsmere
- Rishi Sunak: MP for Richmond (Yorkshire)
- Alok Sharma: MP for Reading West
- Dominic Raab: MP for Esher and Walton
- Scott Benton: MP for Blackpool South
- Thérèse Coffey: MP for Suffolk Coastal
- Jacob Rees-Mogg: MP for North East Somerset
- Michael Gove: MP for Surrey Heath
- Kwasi Kwarteng: MP for Spelthorne
- Tom Hunt: MP for Ipswich
- Ben Wallace: MP for Preston North
- James Morris: MP for Halesowen
- Greg Hands: MP for Chelsea and Fulham
- Wendy Morton: MP for Aldridge-Brownhill
- Tom Pursglove: MP for Corby
- Guy Opperman: MP for Hexham
- Suella Braverman: MP for Fareham
- Neil O’Brien: MP for Harborough
- Alexander Stafford: MP for Rother Valley
- Justin Tomlinson: MP for North Swindon
- Stephen McPartland: MP for Stevenage
- Chris Clarkson: MP for Heywood
- David Evennett: MP for Bexleyheath
- Peter Bone: MP for Wellingborough
- Alex Burghart: MP for Brentwood
- Shailesh Vara: MP for North West Cambridgeshire
- Richard Fuller: MP for North East Bedfordshire
- Lia Nici: MP for Grimsby
- Graham Stuart: MP for Beverley
- Jack Lopresti: MP for Filton
- Leo Docherty: MP for Aldershot
- Alister Jack: MP for Dumfries and Galloway
- Andrea Jenkyns: MP for Morley and Outwood
- Chris Philp: MP for Croydon South
- Shaun Bailey: MP for West Bromwich West
- Simon Hart: MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
- Natalie Elphicke: MP for Dover
- Gareth Bacon: MP for Orpington
- Michael Ellis: MP for Northampton North
- Heather Wheeler: MP for South Derbyshire
- Steve Barclay: MP for North East Cambridgeshire
- David TC Davies: MP for Monmouth
- Sheryll Murray: MP for South East Cornwall
- Marco Longhi: MP for Dudley North
- Michelle Donelan: MP for Chippenham
- James Sunderland: MP for Bracknell
- Kit Malthouse: MP for North West Hampshire
- Jacob Young: MP for Redcar
- Nadhim Zahawi: MP for Stratford-upon-Avon
- Grant Shapps: MP for Welwyn Hatfield
- Conor Burns: MP for Bournemouth West
- Nigel Huddleston: MP for Mid Worcestershire
- Marcus Jones: MP for Nuneaton
- Alun Cairns: MP for Vale of Glamorgan
- Nadine Dorries: MP for Mid Bedfordshire
- George Eustice: MP for Camborne
- Amanda Milling: MP for Cannock Chase
- Cherilyn Mackrory: MP for Truro and Falmouth
- Kate Griffiths: MP for Burton
- Jonathan Gullis: MP for Stoke on Trent
- Nick Fletcher: MP for Don Valley
- Martin Vickers: MP for Cleethorpes
- Robert Courts: MP for Witney
- Kemi Badenoch: MP for Saffron Walden
- Paul Scully: MP for Sutton and Cheam
- Steve Double: MP for Newquay
- Ben Bradley: MP for Mansfield
- Sarah Dines: MP for Derbyshire Dales
- Mark Eastwood: MP for Kirklees
- Jason McCartney: MP for Colne Valley
- Lee Anderson: MP for Ashfield
- Helen Whateley: MP for Faversham
- Nigel Adams: MP for Selby
- Christopher Chope: MP for Christchurch
- Andrew Griffith: MP for Arundel
- Amanda Solloway: MP for Derby North
- Suzanne Webb: MP for Stourbridge
- Bob Stewart: MP for Beckenham
- Mark Fletcher: MP for Bolsover
- Mike Freer: MP for Finchley and Golders Green
- James Heappey: MP for Wells
- Danny Kruger: MP for Devizes
- Anne-Marie Trevelyan: MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed
- James Cartlidge: MP for South Suffolk
- Richard Holden: MP for North West Durham
- Sajid Javid: MP for Bromsgrove
- Jake Berry: MP for Rossendale
- Peter Gibson: MP for Darlington
- Julie Lopez: MP for Upminster
- Royston Smith: MP for Southampton Itchen
- Mike Penning: MP for Hemel Hempstead
- Damian Hinds: MP for East Hampshire
- Saqib Bhatti: MP for Meriden
- Gagan Mohindra: MP for South West Hertfordshire
- Ranil Jayawardena: MP for North East Hampshire
- James Daly: MP for Bury North
- Katherine Fletcher: MP for South Ribble
- Matt Warman: MP for Boston and Skegness
- Iain Stewart: MP for Milton Keynes South
- Lee Rowley: MP for North East Derbyshire
- Joy Mortimer: MP for Hartlepool
- Maggie Throup: MP for Erewash
- Priti Patel: MP for Witham
- Trudy Harrison: MP for Copeland
- Chris Pincher: MP for Tamworth
- Craig Williams: MP for Montgomeryshire
- Lucy Frazer: MP for South East Cambridgeshire
- Paul Howell: MP for Sedgefield
- Karl McCartney: MP for Lincoln
- Chloe Smith: MP for Norwich North
- Dean Russell: MP for Watford
- Miriam Cates: MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge
- Damian Collins: MP for Folkestone
- James Wild: MP for North West Norfolk
- Robert Jenrick: MP for Newark
- Matt Vickers: MP for Stockton South
- Sally-Ann Hart: MP for Hastings
- Mims Davies: MP for Mid Susse
- Victoria Prentis: MP for Banbury
- David Morris: MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale
- Bim Afolami: MP for Hitchen and Harpenden
- Gillian Keegan: MP for Chichester
- Julie Marson: MP for Hertford and Stortford
- Alan Mak: MP for Havant
- David Rutley: MP for Macclesfield
- Sarah Atherton: MP for Wrexham
- Mark Logan: MP for Bolton North East
- Greg Knight: MP for East Yorkshire
- Sara Britcliffe: MP for Hyndburn and Haslingden
- Mark Spencer: MP for Sherwood
- Robert Buckland: MP for South Swindon
- Chris Heaton-Harris: MP for Daventry
- Jane Stevenson: MP for Wolverhampton
- Ian Levy: MP for Blyth Valley
- Rehman Chishti: MP for Gillingham
- Kevin Hollinrake: MP for Thirsk and Malton