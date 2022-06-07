Boris Johnson’s result was worse than that of his predecessor Theresa May when she faced a confidence vote in 2018

Boris Johnson will meet his Cabinet today as he seeks to keep his premiership afloat after narrowly surviving a confidence vote on Monday.

The Prime Minister insisted he had secured a “decisive” victory despite 148 of his own MPs voting to oust him and argued the government could now “move on” and focus on what “really matters to people”.

He also dismissed the prospect of a snap election, saying he was “certainly not interested” in the idea.

Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of Mr Johnson - a majority of jus 63 - but the scale of the revolt against his leadership left him wounded.

His result was worse than that of his predecessor Theresa May when she faced a confidence vote in 2018. She secured the support of 63% of her MPs, while the Prime Minister only received 59%. Mrs May was still forced out within six months of her leadership contest.

Results in full

Tory MPs were asked the following question:

Do you have confidence in Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party:

Yes: 211

No: 148

Majority: 63

A total of 359 votes were cast - which means that every Tory MP voted - with no spoiled ballots.

Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson to trigger a contest (Composite: Mark Hall / NationalWorld)

Speaking after the vote, the Prime Minister told reporters in Downing Street: “I think it’s an extremely good, positive, conclusive, decisive result which enables us to move on, to unite and to focus on delivery and that is exactly what we are going to do.”

He rejected the assertion that he needed to call a snap election to secure a new mandate from the public, insisting he was focused on people’s priorities.

Several ministers flocked to back him, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove tweeting their support.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was “time to move forward” after the victory, while Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Mr Johnson had secured “a fresh mandate” from the Conservative Party. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis also said Tory MPs must unite behind the PM and focus on “making people’s lives better”.

Allies of Mr Johnson insist his ballot victory should draw a line under the question of his leadership, but Labour is moving to apply further pressure on the PM by pushing a Commons vote on standards.

The party is urging MPs from all sides to back calls for Mr Johnson’s ethics adviser to be given the freedom to launch his own investigations into potential ministerial rule breaches.