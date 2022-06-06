Theresa May withstood a confidence vote, so why did she resign - and could Boris Johnson do the same?

Sir Graham Brady, the head of the backbench 1922 Committee, revealed he had received the 54 letters from Conservative MPs needed to trigger the poll on Sunday, informing the Prime Minister that he would face a vote.

But what happened to Johnson’s predecessor in the role, Theresa May? She also faced a no confidence vote during her tenure, which she won.

So will a win for Johnson really draw a line under Partygate, and put the matter of his divisive leadership to rest?

Here is everything you need to know.

Is ‘a win a win’?

For the Prime Minister to lose the poll, at least 50% of Tory MPs must vote "no confidence”; in this instance, there would be a party leadership vote and Johnson would not be able to stand as a candidate.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he believes Johnson will win the confidence vote, which will “draw a line” under the divisions over his leadership.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “If he wins, then that’s a win... at that point we draw a line under this.

“We have this vote but, as a democratic party, you follow the rules and a win is a win and then we unite behind our leader and keep on delivering – that’s what this is about.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace on 5 June 2022 (Photo: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Even if he wins by a large margin, history shows that his position may still not be safe: recent prime ministers who "won" confidence votes have lost in the long run.

Margaret Thatcher resigned eight days after winning such a vote, Theresa May resigned six months later, and John Major was defeated in a landslide by Tony Blair in the general election.

What does a ‘narrow’ win mean?

Even if Johnson does win the vote, his leadership could still be jeopardised if a large number of MPs vote against him.

Johnson’s supporters are sure that Johnson can overcome the challenge and be spared another no-confidence vote for at least another year under party regulations.

However, if he wins by only a slim margin, some of his detractors believe he would be pressured by top authorities to end the misery and resign.

Conservative and Labour MPs in Westminster are speculating that in this situation, the PM could seek a new mandate from the public and call an early general election.

However, with the Conservatives down in the polls, that seems unlikely.

Whichever way this evening’s vote goes, we’ll be left with the unmistakable figure of the number of Tory MPs who want the prime minister to resign.

Why did Theresa May resign?

Theresa May, the then-prime minister, came under fire from within the Conservative Party in December 2018 for the way she was handling Brexit.

A similar no confidence vote was held after 15% of her MPs expressed dissatisfaction with her leadership.

As part of a speech to the Conservative Party before the no-confidence vote was opened, May said she would step down as PM after delivering Brexit, and would not lead the party into the next General Election, in exchange for Conservative MPs voting to have confidence in her leadership.

May came out on top in the vote, with 63% percent of MPs voting in her favour, effectively ruling out another vote for at least another year.

However, the outcome did not alleviate the public’s concerns about her leadership, and on 24 May 2019 she confirmed that she would resign as Conservative Party leader on 7 June.

May said she was unable to deliver Brexit, and that "it is now clear to me that it is in the best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort."