Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson to trigger a contest

Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence in his leadership of the Conservative Party after enough MPs submitted letters to trigger a contest, it has been announced.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, confirmed that at least 54 MPs have written a letter calling for the Prime Minister to resign.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vote – by secret ballot – will take place at Westminster on Monday between 6pm and 8pm, with the count to take place immediately afterwards.

Enough Tory MPs have requested a vote of confidence in Boris Johnson to trigger a contest (Composite: Mark Hall / NationalWorld)

Sir Graham said in a statement: “The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 TODAY MONDAY 6th JUNE — details to be confirmed.

“The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

The vote comes after almost 30 Tory MPs called publicly for the Prime Minister to stand down in the wake of Sue Gray’s report into breaches of Covid regulations in Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdown.

To successfully oust the Prime Minister, Tory rebels will need 180 MPs, and allies of Mr Johnson made clear he was determined to fight to stay on.

Downing Street has said Mr Johnson “welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs”, with a No 10 spokeswoman saying tonight’s vote is “a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on”.

How does a leadership contest work?

If Mr Johnson is voted out or forced to resign, a leadership contest to replace him as the head of the Tory Party would take place. Although he is likely to remain in his post until a successor is in place.

The contest takes place in two stages, with the first stage allowing Tory MPs to put themselves forward as candidates.

All Conservatives will then vote in a series of rounds to reduce the number of candidates until only two remain.

The second stage of the contest will see the two remaining candidates put to a vote of Conservative Party members.

Mr Johnson won the leadership contest in 2019 against Jeremy Hunt, following Theresa May’s resignation.