Boris Johnson has been paid an average of more than £28,000 per hour for a series of speaking engagements

Boris Johnson has registered outside earnings, donations and gifts worth £6 million in the months since leaving office.

The former prime minister has earned significantly more than any other MP from outside work. In January he registered earnings of more than £2.4 million in a single advancement payment for speaking engagements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

£6 million since September

Since officially stepping down as Prime Minister in early September, Johnson has received earnings, hospitality, donations and gifts worth more than £6 million on top of his £84,000 MP salary.

The majority of this has come from earnings for speaking engagements. On 3 January he was paid almost £2.5 million by the New York-based Harry Walker Agency as an advance for speaking engagements. Other speakers signed up to the agency include Bill and Hilary Clinton, Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Hart. Since October, Johnson has been paid for eight speaking engagements, including at a blockchain conference in Singapore and the US-based Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers conference.

The register of members’ financial interests shows Johnson has spent 79 hours and 45 minutes on the speaking engagements he has already done and has received more than £2.3 million - meaning his average hourly rate is almost £29,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnson most recently declared two speeches totalling around £528,000 - although he had already received a significant proportion of the payments through his advance. On 6 March he addressed Brand Finance PLC in London, while on 13 March he gave a speech at Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP, a Pennsylvania-based legal firm.

Johnson also registered an advance payment for a book from the publisher Hodder and Staughton this month, worth £42,500, in addition to the advance he received publisher HarperCollins in January, worth £510,000.

Previously, NationalWorld revealed that the £1 million donation Johnson received in November last year - thought to be the largest single donation ever received by an MP - came from a prominent figure in the crypto sector.

Christopher Harborne has previously lobbied for the Digital Currencies Governance Group (DCGG) in the EU, and the group met with then-Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi as part of a business roundtable in August last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since leaving No 10 Johnson’s office and accommodation costs have been met by donors. The London-based Investors in Private Capital Limited have committed to providing furnished office space for a year from 7 September 2022, valued at more than £7,000 per month or £85,320 in total. Longtime Conservative donors the Bamford family have provided Johnson with accommodation valued at £10,000 each month since September, plus use of an additional property on four occasions, valued at £3,500 each.

During his frequent trips abroad in recent months, Johnson has benefitted from complementary use of the prestigious Sussex and Windsor suites at Gatwick and Heathrow airports respectively. Heathrow’s Windsor suite includes a chauffeur service, Michelin-star food served by a private butler and a personal shopping service.