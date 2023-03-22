Boris Johnson was accused of holding a number of rule-breaking lockdown parties during the Covid-19 pandemic

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson is set to appear in front of the Privileges Committee on Wednesday 22 March in a hearing which is crucial to his political future.

Johnson is currently battling accusations which claim that he misled parliament by having rule-breaking lockdown parties in Downing Street during his tenure as prime minister. The 58-year-old, who is still an MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, has accepted the committee’s invitation to attend a hearing over the allegations.

Johnson is set to be grilled by the committee’s members which consist of four Conservative MP’s, two Labour MP’s and one SNP MP. Partygate rocked the UK in the months following the Covid-19 pandemic but how can viewers tune in to watch proceedings and what has Johnson said ahead of the hearing?

Here is everything you need to know.

Is Boris Johnson on TV today?

Boris Johnson is set to appear in front of the Privileges Committee on Wednesday 22 March at 2pm. The full hearing will be aired to the public and you can watch it as it happens on National World TV.

Boris Johnson was prime minister during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Getty Images)

For others wanting to watch it on TV, there will also be extensive coverage of proceedings on BBC News and Sky News channels with the option of streaming the hearing online on your mobile phone or tablet device through BBC iPlayer and the Sky News live YouTube stream.

What is the Privileges Committee?

The Privileges Committee is a cross party group of seven MPs which features four Conservative, two Labour and one SNP member. The group is currently chaired by Labour’s Harriet Harman. The select committee is appointed by the House of Commons to consider matters relating to privileges referred to it by the house.

What has Boris Johnson said in his defence dossier?

Boris Johnson has formed a 52-page dossier which tees up some of his key defences ahead of the hearing. Here are some of the main points:

A ‘cramped’ workplace: Johnson and his legal team focused on the unique and challenging experience of working in Downing Street during the pandemic and emphasised the cramped work conditions and all-hour nature of their role. An architect of Downing Street is mentioned in the defence and he claims the building made it ‘inevitable’ that full social distancing was not always possible.