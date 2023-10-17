Analysis

While many Remain voters may think that political parties such as Labour and the Liberal Democrats should push more strongly to rejoin the EU, as this research shows there is a lot of apathy towards Brexit as an issue at the moment. It's gone from being by far the most important issue for voters in 2019, to behind a whole swathe of things such as the economy, the NHS, immigration, crime, climate change and much more.

This has led the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to do a complete pivot. In 2019, as Shadow Brexit Secretary, he argued that if Labour got into power there should be a second referendum. However, now - after Boris Johnson's convincing win after campaign to "get Brexit done" - Starmer has said there is "no case" for rejoining the EU, single market or customs union.

Even the Lib Dems - traditionally the most prominent pro-EU party - have backed off on Brexit. The party's candidate in Thursday's Mid Bedfordshire by-election Emma Holland-Lindsay, dodged the question when I asked her simply - what relationship should the UK have with the EU? She told me: “My focus on this election is delivering on the priorities for the people of Mid Bedfordshire, when I’m knocking on doors primarily what they’re focusing on is being let down by the Conservatives.

“People do accept that the deal we’ve got with this Conservative Party is not delivering for people, however actually my top priority is about things like healthcare services and the cost of living crisis - because those are the things that people in Mid Beds are really concerned about, and they’re seeing the impact every single day.”

It's clear a new Brexit consensus is emerging among the main parties, which leave rejoiners out in the cold.