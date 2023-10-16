Analysis: Why will net migration stay high?

According to the Migration Observatory, there are three main factors in UK migration - humanitarian and refugee settlement, visa grants and long-term immigration - NationalWorld Health Editor David George writes. The latter includes anyone who moves to the UK for at least 12 months, with visa grants going out to anyone who comes to live and work here.

Currently levels of net migration are higher than they were in 2019, prior to the UK leaving the EU. In fact, figures are up by more than half a million, with a 561,000 increase in non-EU immigration last year. International students accounted for 43% of this figure, with a further 24% coming from what the Migration Observatory calls "skilled workers". These workers are those who arrive in the UK with a profession, and ply their trade in this country.

Health and care was the main industry driving this growth, say researchers. In fact, from Q4 2019 to Q4 2022, work migrants saw an almost continual increase, whereas students, refugees and asylum seekers saw a greater drop-off.

Researchers said: "The largest driver of skilled worker grants has been high demand in the health and care sector. From the year ending June 2019 to the year ending December 2022, the number of main applicants for skilled work visas in the health and social care sector increased by just under 60,000.

"Provisional Home Office statistics suggest that around 57,000 visas were granted to care workers in 2022, indicating high take-up of this new visa option. Another factor behind higher numbers of health and care visas issued is that the NHS has increased staffing, particularly among nurses.

"The number of full-time equivalent nurses working in NHS hospital and community health settings, for example, increased by more than 30,000 from July 2019 to July 2022."