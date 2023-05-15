Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference, Suella Braverman said there is “no good reason” the UK cannot train its own lorry drivers, butchers and fruit pickers.

Suella Braverman is pushing for tougher controls on immigration. Image: NationalWorld

The Home Secretary has announced a fresh push to curb immigration to the UK as official figures show net migration stood at more than half a million last year – the highest on record.

During a speech at the National Conservatism Conference in London on Monday (15 May) Braverman said that training UK workers to pick fruit or drive HGVs could help tackle immigration. She said: “There is no good reason why we can’t train up enough HGV drivers, butchers or fruit pickers. Brexit enables us to build a high-skilled, high wage economy that is less dependent on low-skilled foreign labour. That was our 2019 manifesto pledge and what we must deliver. We mustn’t forget how to do things for ourselves.”

The Home Secretary, who has previously been criticised for using inflammatory language in relation to migration, said it is "not racist" to want to control borders.

The UK is reliant upon migrants to fill a labour shortage which includes low skilled jobs such as fruit picking to highly skilled professions within the NHS.

Here we reveal how migration has changed under the Conservative government, what types of jobs migrant workers do, and what proportion of health and social care employees were born outside the UK.

How has net migration changed under the Tories?

Immigration has remained an ongoing issue for consecutive governments with the net figure fluctuating since the Tories came to power in 2010. Despite a significant drop during the Covid pandemic, the latest figures for the 12 months to June 2022 shows a surge in net migration.

The most recent figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 1.1 million people migrated into the UK in the year ending June 2022 and 560,000 people emigrated, leaving a net migration of 504,000 people. This is an increase of 331,000 compared with the previous year which saw net migration at 173,000 (June 2021).

Loading....

Is migration affecting the UK’s unemployment rate?

Braverman’s speech is being seen as a warning to Cabinet colleagues against relaxing immigration visa rules in a bid to fill positions for some hard to fill jobs. ONS figures show the UK’s unemployment rate remains low. However a low unemployment rate can result in employers struggling to fill vacancies, meaning more migration would be necessary to tackle a labour shortage.

Excluding an increase during the Covid pandemic, the latest unemployment rate figures show the proportion of people out of work has largely fallen since the Conservatives came to power in 2010. The most recent figures for December 2022 to February 2023 shows the UK’s unemployment rate was 3.8%. A marginal uptick on October to December 2022’s figures when unemployment was at 3.7% but far lower than the 8.5% recorded in 2011.

Loading....

Additional figures from the ONS show vacancy numbers have dropped. In the three months to March 2023 there were 1.1 million vacancies, a decrease of 47,000 from October to December 2022.

What jobs do migrants do?

Data published by the ONS as part of the 2021 census gives an insight into the type of work non-UK born workers do. It found ‘elementary occupations’, which are low skilled, normally low pay jobs, had the largest proportion of non-UK born workforce with 31.2%.

Under this type of occupation, packers, bottlers, canners and fillers were found to have the greatest proportion of migrant workers with almost two thirds (60.7%) being born outside the UK, followed by warehouse operatives at 38.8% and cleaners and domestics at 37.3%. The chart below shows which jobs grouped under elementary occupations had the greatest proportion of non-UK born workers.

Loading....

What proportion of migrants work in the health service?

Professions within the health sector also have a high percentage of non-UK born workers, according to the ONS. Nearly half (47.5%) of specialist medical practitioners such as oncologists and cardiologists in England and Wales were found to be born outside the UK, while 40.6% of general medical practitioners (such as GPs) were foreign born. The chart below shows which healthcare professions have the greatest proportion of non-UK born workers.

Loading....

Adult social care also has a large proportion of migrant workers. The ONS reports that one in four (25.3%) care workers and home carers were not born in the UK. The chart below shows which adult social care professions have the greatest proportion of foreign born workers.

Loading....

'They’ve been in power for 13 years'

Sir Keir Starmer criticised Braverman’s speech saying that she should “get back to the office”.

Speaking earlier today on LBC, the Labour leader said: “Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, is today making a speech about what she thinks ought to happen on immigration. She is the Home Secretary.

