Significant rise in net migration to the UK expected

The Office for National Statistics will release keenly-anticipated figures this morning for the year to December 2022

Figures out today (May 25) are expected to show a significant increase in net migration - the gap between the number of people entering and leaving the UK.

The total currently stands at 504,000 - already a record high - but is forecast to rise significantly when the Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes data for the 12 months to the end of last year at 0930 this morning.

What caused the last increase?

The ONS said the previous rise - for the year to June 2022 - was down to several factors including the arrival of refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan following Russian’s invasion and the Taliban’s return to power respectively, and a visa scheme allowing residents in Hong Kong to claim British citizenship.

Large numbers of work visas were also approved for non-EU nationals coming to the UK to fill jobs in sectors like care which were left vacant after Brexit.

What does the government say?

Rishi Sunak has said he wants to reduce net migration, warning in an article for The Telegraph yesterday (May 24) that - uncontrolled - it could cause “unmanageable pressures on housing, schools and hospitals in many of our communities”.

But the Prime Minister has so far refused to put a number on any reduction beyond saying the total should be lower than the one he inherited when taking office last year. He declined to commit to the Conservatives’ last election manifesto pledge to “bring down” migration from its 2019 level, when it stood at 226,000.

David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson all failed to hit their self-imposed immigration targets. How will Rishi Sunak fare? Credit: Kim Mogg/Getty

Home Secretary Suella Braverman - who recently said she wanted to train up more British fruit pickers and lorry drivers so the workforce wasn’t so reliant on overseas labour - announced on Tuesday (May 23) that international students coming to the UK would no longer be able to bring dependents. Around 136,000 visas were granted to dependents in 2022, eight times as many compared with four years ago.

The government has also pledged to “stop the boats” and cut the number of asylum seekers making illegal journeys across the English Channel. However these are not included in the net migration figures and make up a small percentage of immigration overall.

Does Labour have an alternative plan?

After Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, Labour announced that if it won the next election, it would scrap rules allowing overseas workers coming to the UK to be paid 20% less than the going rate for that job. It also committed to reforming the current points-based visa system - which allows economic migrants to work in Britain providing they meet a number of criteria like having a job offer, speaking English and earning a minimum income.

The Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said there was “no doubt” that the UK needed to do more to “provide home-grown talent with the skills they needed”, but suggested many sectors of the economy were facing “acute difficulties” because of Brexit.

