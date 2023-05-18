Analysis

Rishi Sunak has staked quite a bit of political capital on his pledge to “stop the boats”. But this commitment extends only to illegal migration; the net migration figure is currently about 10 times bigger and will likely go up again when we hear from the ONS next week.

This is a problem for Sunak who’s had the minister in charge of the Home Office agitating for a crackdown this week. Yet he knows it will be almost impossible to get net migration back to 2019 levels in the short term - and as the next general election draws ever closer, it’s not a promise he can make then inevitably break. And this matters - according to YouGov polling, immigration is the third most important issue to voters (behind the economy and the NHS) and only 13% of people think the government is handling it well.

If the “stop the boats” policy remains bogged down in the courts, Sunak can - and may - explain away why he hasn’t been able to deliver on it. But when it comes to net migration, he’ll need answers for people who backed Boris Johnson in 2019 on the basis that there’d be fewer foreign nationals moving to the UK after Brexit.