The government is introducing new passport fees for all applications on 2 February 2023

The cost of applying for a new British passport will rise for everyone in the UK next month.

The fee for a standard online application made from within the UK will rise from the current price of £75.50 to £82.50 for adults, and from £49.00 to £53.50 for children.

Postal applications will also increase in cost from £85.00 to £93.00 for adults, and from £58.50 to £64.00 for children. Priority service fees are also being aligned so all customers will pay the same.

It marks the first time in five years that the cost of applying for a passport has increased, and the proposals are subject to parliamentary scrutiny. Passport fees are reviewed in line with His Majesty’s Treasury guidance on how to manage public funds.

The government’s web page announcing the proposals states: “The new fees will help the Home Office move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation.

“The government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications. The fees will also contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders.