Outspoken Tory Nadine Dorries finally quit as an MP at the end of August, after previously saying in June that she would resign after not getting a peerage. Before resigning, Dorries had not spoken in the House of Commons for more than a year and had only mentioned her constituency name once in the chamber since the 2019 election.

She had also got rid of her constituency office. Her daughter was employed as her senior parliamentary assistant, being paid between £45,000 and £49,999 a year. When NationalWorld visited her constituency, almost everyone we spoke to said they wanted Dorries to resign. One woman said: “It’s an illusion we have an MP - she doesn’t exist as far as we can tell."

Nadine Dorries (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

While Roger Kennedy, 75, told NationalWorld that he voted for Dorries at the last election, but he would not be voting Conservative again. “She is definitely absent,” he told NationalWorld. “I’m very disappointed with the fact she’s not come back into the local community and acted for the local community.”

He added: “She’s done a lot of things in the past which I’ve not agreed with. Although I voted for her, I have now changed my allegiance - I will not be voting in that way again. It would be nice to have personal representation, a lot more to do with the community.”