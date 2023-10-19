By-election live: polls open in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth with Tories hoping to upset the odds
Follow the latest news, analysis and gossip from NationalWorld reporters at the by-election counts in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth on our live blog below.
Polls have opened in two key by-elections in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth, which the Tories are desperately hoping to hold onto.
The Bedfordshire election was called after former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries finally quit following a row over not being made a peer. Before resigning, Dorries had not spoken in the House of Commons for more than a year and had only mentioned her constituency name once in the chamber since the 2019 election. Despite Dorries winning a majority of 24,664 at the 2019 election it is expected to be a three-way race between Festus Akinbusoye (Con), Alistair Strathern (Lab) and Emma Holland-Lindsay (Lib Dem). The result is expected around 1.30am (20 October).
In Tamworth, a by-election was called after Chris Pincher resigned as an MP. He had previously quit as the government's deputy chief whip in August 2022, after he drunkenly groped two men at the Carlton Club - in a scandal which ended up bringing down Boris Johnson. Pincher was elected to the seat with a majority of more than 19,000 in 2019, however Andrew Cooper (Con) is locked in a battle with Sarah Edwards (Lab). The result is expected between 3am and 3.30am (20 October).
Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth by-election live
Sunak will be out of the country for by-elections
Rishi Sunak's trip to Israel and the wider Middle East means he will be out of the country when the results of the by-elections come in early on Friday morning.
Sunak will hold talks with the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and President Isaac Herzog as he starts a two-day trip that is expected to take in a number of capitals in the region.
Tamworth: Chris Pincher groping scandal
The Tamworth by-election has been called after a scandal which ultimately brought the downfall of Boris Johnson's government. Chris Pincher, Tamworth's Tory MP, resigned as deputy chief whip in August 2022 after drunkenly groping two men in the Carlton Club.
After the scandal erupted, more allegations against Pincher emerged. Johnson was briefed “in person” about a previous investigation into the conduct of Pincher when he was a Foreign Office minister, the former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office said, however the then-PM denied he'd heard any allegations against the Tamworth MP before appointing him to the front bench.
This precipitated dozens of members of government resigning, before eventually Johnson followed suit. Since resigning from the government, Pincher had the whip removed but stayed on as MP for more than a year, raking in the £86,000 annual salary.
He had sought to reduce the potentially by-election triggering eight-week suspension recommended by the Commons Standards Committee for what was found to be an “egregious case of sexual misconduct”, but Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) dismissed his appeal.
Pincher had a majority of more than 19,000 in 2019, however the bookies think Labour could take this - in what would be a huge swing.
Mid Bedfordshire: Nadine Dorries quits
Outspoken Tory Nadine Dorries finally quit as an MP at the end of August, after previously saying in June that she would resign after not getting a peerage. Before resigning, Dorries had not spoken in the House of Commons for more than a year and had only mentioned her constituency name once in the chamber since the 2019 election.
She had also got rid of her constituency office. Her daughter was employed as her senior parliamentary assistant, being paid between £45,000 and £49,999 a year. When NationalWorld visited her constituency, almost everyone we spoke to said they wanted Dorries to resign. One woman said: “It’s an illusion we have an MP - she doesn’t exist as far as we can tell."
While Roger Kennedy, 75, told NationalWorld that he voted for Dorries at the last election, but he would not be voting Conservative again. “She is definitely absent,” he told NationalWorld. “I’m very disappointed with the fact she’s not come back into the local community and acted for the local community.”
He added: “She’s done a lot of things in the past which I’ve not agreed with. Although I voted for her, I have now changed my allegiance - I will not be voting in that way again. It would be nice to have personal representation, a lot more to do with the community.”
Dorries won a majority of 24,664 in the last election, but this is seen as a three-way race between the Tories, Labour and the Lib Dems. If an opposition party won, it would be the biggest majority ever overturned in a by-election
Key timings
A few key timings for any political anoraks planning on staying up the whole night:
- 10pm - polls close
- 1.30am (20 October) - Mid Bedfordshire result expected
- 3.30am - Tamworth result expected
Good morning and welcome to our live blog
Good morning and welcome to our live blog of the two key by-elections being held today. Polls have opened in both Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth, Staffordshire.
The Conservatives will be hoping to hold on to both, which used to be very safe Tory seats with majorities of more than 19,000 in 2019. Labour are the bookies favourites to win Tamworth, while the Tories are odds on in Mid Bedfordshire.
Send any comments, gossip or pictures of dogs at polling stations to [email protected].