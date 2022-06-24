Live: Tory party suffers double defeat in crunch by-elections

Oliver Dowden has resigned as chairman of the Conservative Party after it suffered a double by-election defeat.

Mr Dowden described the losses as “the latest in a run of very poor results” for the Tories and said in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson that “someone must take responsibility”.

He wrote: “Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings.

“We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office.”

Oliver Dowden has resigned as chairman of the Conservative Party (Photo: PA)

The MP ended his letter by saying: “I want to emphasise that this is a deeply personal decision that I have taken alone.