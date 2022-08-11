The Tory leadership candidates face mounting pressure to handle the cost of living crisis as soon as Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss are elected as leader

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak appeared in Cheltenham this evening for their latest hustings appearance, with one topic reigning supreme.

The cost of living crisis has once again been pushed to the front of the two remaining candidate’s campaigns, after outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson once again insisted that no “significant fiscal decisions” will be taken before he leaves office.

This means that the responsibility for soaring energy bills and food prices will rest on the Prime Minister-in-waiting.

Mr Sunak opened his hustings appearance telling the Cheltenham audience that his government would be “proud not just to cut VAT on energy bills, but to go further to support the most vulnerable in our society, because that’s what … compassionate Conservative governments do”.

In a thinly-veiled dig at his opponent’s plans for fixing the economy, he added: “What I will not do is pursue policies that risk making inflation far worse and last far longer, especially if those policies seem to amount to borrowing £50 billion and putting it on the country’s credit card.”

Ms Truss has gone on record during her leadership campaign to state that she would reverse the National Insurance increase to put more money back in the pockets of the British public, but blasted those who talk about “profits” as a “dirty word”.

It comes after energy companies such as BP and Shell announced record profits amid the cost of living crisis, with Ms Truss previously stating that she would not introduce a windfall tax on companies as to not discourage investment in the UK.

Ms Truss told the Cheltenham crowd: “I don’t think profit is a dirty word, and the fact it’s become a dirty word in our society is a massive problem.”

“Now, of course, the energy giants, if they’re in an oligopoly, should be held to account, and I would make sure they’re rigorously held to account. But the way we bandy the word around ‘profit’ (as if) it’s something that’s dirty and evil, we shouldn’t be doing that as Conservatives.”

Mr Sunak also said that the Conservative Party could not risk not giving direct support to those in need, saying: “Millions of pensioners this autumn and winter are going to have an extraordinarily tough time.

“They don’t have the ability to go out and work more hours. They’re already dipping into their savings in retirement.

“And as I said then and I’ll say it again, if we don’t provide direct support to millions of vulnerable pensioners, it will be a moral failure of this party and the country will never ever forgive us.”

Who is favourite to win the contest?

Currently, Ms Truss is favourite to win the Tory leadership contest.

A new survey by ConservativeHome showed that 56% of respondants intended to use their vote to elect Ms Truss as party leader, while only Mr Sunak had only 26% of support. 12 % of respondants remain undecided.