The annual political conference is being held in person and online

The Conservative Party may be in turmoil at the moment, as Boris Johnson has announced he is resigning as Prime Minister meaning that a new party leader and PM is needed , however, one thing that is certain is that the party will still be holding its annual conference.

The annual conference sees the Prime Minister and senior ministers address supporters over a few days.

Given the current political circumstances, we can’t be sure who exactly will be speaking.

Speaking outside Downing Street on the day he resigned, Thursday 7 July, Johnson indicated his intention to remain in place as interim Prime Minister until his successor is decided.

So, it is possible that Boris Johnson may still be interim Prime Minister at the time of the conference and therefore may speak.

We’ll update this article with more information as we have it, but there’s everything we know so far.

When is the Conservative Party Conference 2022?

The Conservative Party Conference will take place between Sunday 2 October and Wednesday 5 October 2022.

Where is the Conservative Party Conference 2022 being held?

The conference is being held at The International Convention Centre (ICC), Birmingham, West Midlands.

Opened by The Queen in 1999, The ICC is in Birmingham city centre and has hosted a wide variety of events, including past party political conferences.

It will also be held online via a virtual platform, so everyone can attend even if they can’t visit the conference in person.

What’s on the agenda at the Conservative Party Conference 2022?

The Conservative Party will be releasing the agenda for the conference at the start of September 2022.

For more information, you can visit the official Conservative Party website .

Further details of the agenda will be released all throughout the month of September, so for the latest information keep checking the page regularly.

One thing we do know, at the time of writing, is that The Conservative Party’s Business Day will return on Monday 3 October.

On this day, attendees will hear from the Conservative Party’s core team and have an opportunity to put their questions directly to key decision makers in the Party, as well as network with other business leaders.

Can I attend the Conservative Party Conference 2022?

Yes, you can attend tickets to the conference by booking tickets via the official Conservative Party website .

You will need to register to be able to book tickets.

You can begin your registration online now.

Advance tickets are available from now until Sunday 31 July 2022, with prices starting at £60.

Standard rate tickets are available between Monday 1 August 2022 and Sunday 25 September 2022, with prices starting at £120.

Late registration tickets will then be available for last minute attendees between Monday 26 September and Wednesday 5 October 2022, with prices starting at £200.

You can also attend the conference virtually for free.

To work out which ticket you need, you can use the ticket finder tool .

For membership or conference queries please email [email protected] .

How to watch Conservative Party Conference 2022?

It is expected that, as with previous years, most of the 2022 conference will not be televised.

It is thought, however, that the major speeches will be covered by the main news channels.