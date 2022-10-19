The latest inflation figures published by the Office for National Statistics show food and non-alcoholic beverages are soaring in price.

Typical shopping basket items like milk, cheese and eggs have soared in price with inflation on food and non-alcoholic drinks hitting the highest rate in over 40 years, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) Consumer Prices Index (CPI) reveals.

The figures published today (19 October) show inflation hit 10.1% last month , the same rate it reached in July 2022, but it’s the supermarket aisle that’s seeing some of the biggest increases in costs. Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices have surged with inflation figures hitting an eyewatering 14.5% in the 12 months to September 2022 – up from 13.1% in August and the biggest increase since April 1980.

The ONS says the annual rate of inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages has continued to rise for the last 14 consecutive months, from negative 0.6% in July 2021 (deflation). Some items have been much harder hit than others and the ONS figures show typical shopping basket items have been the worst affected.

Which supermarket items have been hardest hit by inflation in the last month? Here we reveal the 15 food and non-alcoholic drinks that were the worst hit by inflation in September.

1. Low fat milk Low fat milk increased in price by 42.1% compared to September 2021.

2. Margarine and other vegetable fats Margarine and other vegetable fats increased in price by 30.5%.

3. Whole milk Whole milk increased in price by 30.2%.

4. Flours and other cereals Flours and other cereals increased in price by 29.6%.