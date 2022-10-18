Liz Truss has been in office for less than 50 days but her position as Prime Minister already appears to be in danger.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing mounting pressure to resign, as rumours of Tory MPs plotting to oust her continue to circulate.

Truss has insisted she will lead the Conservative Party into the next election, but many still see her premiership as in peril. She has faced intense criticism for the fallout from the government’s mini budget, which prompted turmoil in the financial markets.

In a bid to reassure the markets, Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer. He was then replaced by Jeremy Hunt who yesterday (17 October) scrapped “almost all” of the pledges originally made in the tax-cutting budget - a move which some believe has undermined the Prime Minister’s already-crumbling authority.

So despite her proclamations, it seems increasingly likely that Truss may not be in office for much longer. But how would that work in practical terms, and what exactly would happen if she resigns? Here’s what you need to know.

Liz Truss has insisted she will remain Prime Minister but her position is becoming increasingly precarious. Credit: Mark Hall / NationalWorld

What happens if Liz Truss resigns?

If Truss resigns as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister, another Tory leadership contest would begin. This is what happened when Boris Johnson was ousted as Prime Minister following the Chris Pincher scandal and Partygate, and is how Truss originally secured the job.

In usual times, candidates for the role would begin their campaigns to gain support from other MPs. There would then be a series of votes in which Tory MPs vote for their favourite contestant, until only two remain - and a winner is voted for by members of the Conservative Party.

However, given the fact that the last Tory leadership race happened so recently, and many Conservatives are already concerned about the party’s reputation, MPs will likely be keen to avoid a repeat of the contentious and potentially damaging process. In this case, MPs may rally around a single candidate and put them forward for the role - something which avoids placing the government under more scrutiny for focusing on a leadership contest amidst a cost of living crisis.

Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing mounting pressure to resign. Credit: PA

Will there be a general election?

The Labour Party, Liberal Democrats and even some of the Prime Minister’s own Tory MPs are amongst those calling for an early general election. However, according to the rules, the government is under no obligation to hold an election before January 2025.

Sometimes, when a new Prime Minister is appointed, an election will be called as the PM in question wants to prove they have the support of the public before continuing in office - which is what Boris Johnson and Theresa May did. But it is not necessary to do so, and with the Conservatives falling behind Labour in the opinion polls, it is highly unlikely that Truss or a new leader would decide to call one.

Can Liz Truss be fired?

A prime minister can technically be ‘sacked’ if MPs call a ‘no confidence vote’ and the incumbent fails, which is what happened with Johnson. However, according to the 1922 Committee, a Conservative Party leader cannot face a vote of confidence within their first year in the job.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Liz Truss in the House of Commons yesterday (17 October). Credit: PA

There are rumours however that, given the increasingly dire circumstances, this rule could be changed - although nothing has been confirmed by the committee. If that were to happen, in order to trigger a vote, 15% of Tory MPs would have to submit letters of no confidence to 1922 Committee Chair Sir Graham Brady. There would then be a vote, and if 50% of MPs vote no-confidence in the Prime Minister, a leadership race begins.

What has she said?

Despite the speculation and pressure for her to resign, the Prime Minister has insisted she will remain in the job and vowed to lead the Tories into the next general election.

Speaking to the BBC, Truss said she wanted to “accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made.” She continued: “I wanted to act… to help people with their energy bills, to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast. I’ve acknowledged that.”

When asked about the rumours of plots to replace her, the South West Norfolk MP said she was focused on “delivering for the British public” and said her message to her colleagues would be “we simply cannot afford to spend our time talking about the Conservative Party.”