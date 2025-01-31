Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today marks five years since Britain left the EU - and Brexit is being marked not with a bang, but a whimper.

There is little fanfare about today’s anniversary, as the the Labour government has indicated it is looking far more to pursue closer relations with the EU, rather than stress how the UK is standing alone.

The UK officially left the EU at 11pm – midnight in Brussels – on January 31, 2020, after three-and-a-half years of political wrangling that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey used the fifth anniversary of Brexit to criticise the Conservative deal as “an utter disaster for our country” that had resulted in “farmers, fishers and small businesses” being “caught up in red tape”.

He reiterated his call for a UK-EU customs union deal, saying it would “unlock growth, demonstrate British leadership and give us the best possible hand to play against President Trump”.

Green MP Ellie Chowns also called for the UK to rejoin the customs union and agree a youth mobility scheme with the bloc, but added “full membership of the EU remains the best option for the UK” and said her party would pursue “a policy to re-join as soon as the political will is present”.

Their calls come as polling from YouGov suggested 55% of the public backed rejoining the EU, with the same proportion saying leaving the bloc was the wrong decision. Only 30% of people said Brexit had been the right decision, while just 11% said they thought leaving the EU had been a success.

However, the Government has been adamant that it will not rejoin either the customs union or the single market.

Critics of Brexit have restated their case. Dr Mike Galsworthy, chair of the European Movement UK, said: “The British public is becoming increasingly fed up with the negative impacts that leaving the EU is having on our country. Being outside the European Single Market is costing our economy £115bn a year, and the public finances more than £40bn a year. The OBR predicts a 15% hit to the trade intensity of our economy.

"We have seen soaring import costs, increased workforce shortages and reams of new red tape. No wonder exports to the EU by our small businesses are down by 30%, and 20,000 small firms across UK have stopped all exports to the EU. Meanwhile, LSE research shows a £27bn fall in goods exports to the EU - enough to fill a fiscal black hole or two. Politicians must now face the facts - five years on, Brexit is still an ongoing accident, and its damage is far from done."

Deputy CEO of the group Emma Knaggs added: “The damage that leaving the EU has done to the UK isn't subjective. The numbers speak for themselves. The Office for Budget Responsibility has said that the volume of UK imports and exports will both be 15% lower in the long run than if we remained in the EU. That is billions less to the treasury, to our public services, and to our flatlining economy.

“That means a 4% reduction in the potential productivity of the UK economy, with the full effects only realised after 15 years. We are 5 years in - do we want another 10 years of economic havoc, or do we want to take a sensible, responsible path towards undoing the damage that Brexit has done.”

A local Conservative party-organised pub crawl in Portsmouth on the day the UK left the European Union - in the Lord Palmerston Wetherspoons pub in Southsea

While Labour is keeping quiet, the Conservatives have celebrated the anniversary, with shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel saying it marked five years since her party “honoured the democratic will of the British people and got Brexit done”.

She said: “Since then, our country has reaped the benefits – securing new trade deals with dynamic, fast-growing markets across the world and reclaiming sovereignty from Brussels.”

Dame Priti went on to warn that Labour, “driven by socialist ideology and blind to the will of the people”, was “determined to dismantle Brexit and drag us back into the EU’s grasp” and vowed not to “allow this betrayal to happen”.

Nigel Farage, one of Brexit’s top cheerleaders, told his GB News show on Thursday: “I still 100% believe it was the right thing to do.”

Mr Farage admitted he was “disappointed in the way it’s been delivered”.

Since coming to power, Labour has sought a “reset” in relations with the EU, but has consistently ruled out a return to either the customs union or the single market.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government’s approach was “to strengthen our ties on security and defence, improve the relationship on trade and investment and work with the EU to identify areas which are in the UK’s national interest”.

He added: “You can see through the work we’ve done so far working towards a security partnership, committing to six-monthly foreign policy dialogues, that we’re taking an approach that supports our ambitions to deliver greater safety, security and prosperity across the UK.”

Asked whether the Government was embarrassed about Brexit, a Downing Street spokesman said: “Our focus is very much on the future. That’s why the Prime Minister has spoken of the importance of resetting the relationship with Europe and that’s the job he is getting on with.”