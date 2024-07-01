Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bubbling undercurrent of anger at the political class will cause problems for Keir Starmer and Labour.

In 2019, it appeared as if Boris Johnson had rearranged the political map. The Red Wall, Labour’s stronghold for decades, had turned blue, with many people voting Conservative for the first time in their lives.

It was predicted that Johnson would be in power for a decade, and had caused a permanent realignment of the UK’s political landscape. However, after Johnson’s failure to “level up” the country, along with partygate, Liz Truss’ mini-budget and various other scandals, almost the entire Red Wall and much of the country is set to vote Labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, should he become Prime Minister, Starmer and his troops should not get complacent. Much has been made of Reform UK sucking support from a bedraggled Tory Party, but Nigel Farage is attracting Labour voters as well.

Nigel Farage is a problem for Labour as well as the Tories. Credit: Getty/Kim Mogg | Getty/Kim Mogg

Walking the streets of Chingford, in suburban north-east London at the border with Essex, and Reform UK came up in conversation a lot. Firstly, from tattooed gardener Louie Keene, 52, who told me he was supporting Reform UK to clamp down on small boat crossings.

He said his family used to vote for Labour “when they stood for the working man, but they don’t stand for that any more”. He told me he’s voting Reform as it’s “for the man in the street”.

South Cotswolds candidates Zoë Billingham (Labour Party)

Martin Broomfield (Social Democratic Party)

Bob Eastoe (Green Party)

James Gray (Conservative and Unionist Party)

Owen Humphrys (Independent)

Desi Latimer (Reform UK)

Roz Savage (Liberal Democrats)

Sandy Steel (Independent)

Chris Twells (The Liberal Party)

A 33-year-old woman, who described herself as Indian, said: “I can’t believe I’m saying this, I don’t know why but Nigel Farage is coming across as a nice guy.” She added, almost exasperatedly: “Why is Nigel Farage making sense?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Times Radio and JL Partners focus group in Blyth Valley, many people who were going to vote Labour expressed interest in Reform UK and admiration for Farage for speaking his mind. The News Agents found a similar story in Leigh, Greater Manchester.

There is a huge sense of apathy and anger at the political class at the moment across the country, something which Farage is able to tap into. A lot of people, angry at the status quo, are right on the edge of voting Reform as a protest vote.

Zoë Billingham. Credit: Zoë Billingham | Zoë Billingham

The betting scandal, the idea that politicians are all in it together to make a quick buck, heightens this. Labour may think it benefits them, but in the long run, if nothing changes, it could cause their voting base to fall away quickly.

I asked Labour’s candidate in the South Cotswolds Zoë Billingham, who is also director of the IPPR North think tank, how Starmer can tackle this anger? She said: “In some places it is apathy, but actually I think it’s deeper than that - it’s anger and overwhelm. People have seen we’ve lurched from crisis to crisis over the last 14 years so not only do they doubt politics and politicians, but they think there are so many things going wrong on so many fronts that it’s almost impossible for a government, no matter what political colour, to fix.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billingham said Starmer’s attitude of politics being about service could help - and pointed to policies to reform the House of Lords and tackle Covid fraud. She hopes that new MPs will be active to regain the trust of their constituents. Will that be enough to quell the discontent? Only time will tell.