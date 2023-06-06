The inquiry’s chair had been expected to make a statement on the government’s decision to challenge her request for the WhatsApps

The chair of the Covid-19 public inquiry has said she can’t comment on the government’s decision to go to court to stop her seeing unedited versions of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages from his time in Downing Street.

Ministers insist there’s no reason for Baroness Hallett to look at what they describe as “unambigiously irrelevant” material. Hallett was expected to address the issue at a preliminary hearing of the inquiry today (6 June) but said she could not because of pending legal action.

Why does the inquiry want to see these messages?

The inquiry was set up to learn lessons from the pandemic, and examine the way Johnson and his government responded to it. It’s due to begin public hearings later this month.

Ahead of those hearings, the inquiry has been gathering huge amounts of material sent to and from decision makers to assess how they dealt with the crisis. Hallett said she wanted to see unredacted WhatsApp messages between Johnson, one of his advisers named Henry Cook and other key figures like the chief medical officer, Sir Chris Whitty, and Sir Patrick Vallance - who was chief scientific adviser at the time.

How has the inquiry tried to get hold of them?

Last month, Hallett issued an order to the Cabinet Office - which oversees the running of government - to hand over the messages as well as 24 notebooks Johnson used. She added that failure to comply was a criminal offence which could result in a fine or a prison sentence.

Johnson passed all the WhatsApps and notebooks to the Cabinet Office last Wednesday (31 May). A day later, it confirmed it would take legal action to stop Hallett seeing them. It’s worried that disclosing all the WhatsApp messages might mean - in future - ministers don’t feel able to speak freely if they think their communications will be aired publicly years later.

Then, Johnson bypassed the government altogether - telling Hallett in a letter on 2 June he was happy for her to see all the material he had.

He wrote: “The government yesterday decided to take legal action. It was not my decision to do so. While I understand the government’s position, I am not willing to let my material become a test case for others when I am perfectly content for the inquiry to see it”.

Johnson also confirmed he’d asked the Cabinet Office to give his notebooks to Hallett - and if it chose not to, he’d ask for them back so he could transfer them to the inquiry.

What has Hallett said today?

Speaking at the inquiry’s latest preliminary hearing this morning, Hallett said: “As has been widely reported in the media, an issue has arisen between the inquiry and the Cabinet Office as to who decides what is relevant or potentially relevant”.

”In my view, it is for the inquiry chair to decide what is relevant or potentially relevant. The Cabinet Office disagrees, and they are now challenging my decision in the High Court by way of judicial review”.

“With litigation pending and as the decision-maker, I can make no further comment”.

Yesterday, Cabinet Office Minister Jeremy Quin told MPs that the High Court hearing could take place as soon as 30 June.

What about Johnson’s latest alleged Covid breaches?

Last month, it emerged the Cabinet Office had also passed fresh claims of Covid lockdown breaches by Johnson to the police.

The Metropolitan and Thames Valley Police forces said they were both investigating allegations dating back to 2020 and 2021 - when strict rules were in place on the number of people who could gather indoors.