Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not take Covid-19 serious enough at the onset of the global pandemic, his former adviser said.

A message to communications chief Lee Cain said: "He [Mr Johnson] doesn’t think it’s a big deal and he doesn’t think anything can be done and his focus is elsewhere, he thinks it’ll be like swine flu and he thinks his main danger is talking economy into a slump.”

Dominic Cummings has been living on Holy Island ahead of giving evidence at the Covid Inquiry. (Picture: Getty Images)

Cummings described the Cabinet Office as a “bomb site” and a “dumpster fire” when he took up his role as adviser to Boris Johnson, adding that there was an “overall dysfunctional system” in place during the pandemic. He said everyone in Downing Street also called Boris Johnson a “trolley” due to his propensity to change direction.

He said: "I would say, overall, it’s widespread failure but pockets of excellent people and pockets of excellent teams doing excellent work within an overall dysfunctional system. [Downing Street] is not configured to be the nerve centre of a national crisis like Covid.

"Pretty much everyone called him [Johnson] a trolley, yeah."

