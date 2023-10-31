Covid-19 Inquiry LIVE: How to watch, where is it live streamed and who is on today?
Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings is giving evidence today.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some of those who were closest to Boris Johnson will be giving evidence at today's Covid-19 Inquiry hearing.
The government’s work during the Covid-19 pandemic have been scrutinised over the past few weeks as the inquiry examines key decision-making in Westminster between January 2020 and February 2022, when the final Covid restrictions in England were lifted. This week, the inquiry panel has taken a closer look at some of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson's inner circle, including Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds - who sent the email invitation for the Partygate fiasco - and Lee Cain, Downing Street's former director of communications.
Cain is continuing to give evidence this morning (31 October) but today he will also be joined by Dominic Cummings, Johnson's disgraced former adviser. This is part of the second of six phases for the inquiry, which will also examine issues surrounding vaccines, procurement and the health care sector.
How to watch the inquiry live
Every hearing of the Covid-19 Inquiry is being livestreamed to the public online, with multiple viewing platforms available. The most direct approach would be via the Covid-19 Inquiry website, which has a banner at the top to direct people to the stream.
However, some may find it more user-friendly to watch the live stream on YouTube, via the "UK Covid-19 Inquiry" channel. Once live streams finish, they are available to rewatch on demand.