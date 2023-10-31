Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of those who were closest to Boris Johnson will be giving evidence at today's Covid-19 Inquiry hearing.

Cain is continuing to give evidence this morning (31 October) but today he will also be joined by Dominic Cummings, Johnson's disgraced former adviser. This is part of the second of six phases for the inquiry, which will also examine issues surrounding vaccines, procurement and the health care sector.

How to watch the inquiry live

Every hearing of the Covid-19 Inquiry is being livestreamed to the public online, with multiple viewing platforms available. The most direct approach would be via the Covid-19 Inquiry website, which has a banner at the top to direct people to the stream.