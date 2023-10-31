Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Luis Rubiales banned from football for three years after kiss row
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Israeli female soldier captured by Hamas freed
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Safestyle workers made redundant

Covid-19 Inquiry LIVE: How to watch, where is it live streamed and who is on today?

Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings is giving evidence today.

David George
By David George
16 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Some of those who were closest to Boris Johnson will be giving evidence at today's Covid-19 Inquiry hearing.

The government’s work during the Covid-19 pandemic have been scrutinised over the past few weeks as the inquiry examines key decision-making in Westminster between January 2020 and February 2022, when the final Covid restrictions in England were lifted. This week, the inquiry panel has taken a closer look at some of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson's inner circle, including Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds - who sent the email invitation for the Partygate fiasco - and Lee Cain, Downing Street's former director of communications.

Cain is continuing to give evidence this morning (31 October) but today he will also be joined by Dominic Cummings, Johnson's disgraced former adviser. This is part of the second of six phases for the inquiry, which will also examine issues surrounding vaccines, procurement and the health care sector.

Most Popular

How to watch the inquiry live

Every hearing of the Covid-19 Inquiry is being livestreamed to the public online, with multiple viewing platforms available. The most direct approach would be via the Covid-19 Inquiry website, which has a banner at the top to direct people to the stream.

However, some may find it more user-friendly to watch the live stream on YouTube, via the "UK Covid-19 Inquiry" channel. Once live streams finish, they are available to rewatch on demand.

Related topics:Covid-19Boris JohnsonDominic CummingsPandemicDowning StreetPartygateVaccines