Lee Cain - Boris Johnson's director of communications who had a leaving party at Downing Street during the pandemic - will give evidence to the Covid Inquiry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cain, who is in his early 40s, previously worked as a journalist, before going into politics. He became Johnson’s director of communications in 2019, and left in November 2020 in the middle of the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a leaving party for Cain in Downing Street, on 13 November 2020, there is a photo of Johnson holding a glass of what appears to be alcohol up, with several opened bottles of wine and champagne in front of him. One person was fined by the police over this event, although not the Prime Minister. At the time, only two people from different households were allowed to mix indoors.

This is part of the second phase of the UK's Covid-19 inquiry, which has the goal of establishing how effective the UK government's leadership and decision making was in controlling and restricting the virus.

Lee Cain arrives at the Covid Inquiry. Credit: James Manning/PA Wire

Who is Lee Cain?

Lee Cain is a political strategist, communications professional and former journalist. He started his career at the Gloucester Citizen, before moving to the Sun and the Daily Mirror. During the 2010 general election campaign, Cain dressed up as a chicken to goad David Cameron over refusing to appear on TV debates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He became the head of broadcast media for the successful Vote Leave campaign during the Brexit referendum, and then worked for Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove, Theresa May and then eventually Boris Johnson when he was Foreign Secretary.

He told Politico: “All the sort of key people [were] saying 'we should close the pubs. But then there was a sort of pushback from those with economic interests, saying, actually, this is a huge industry — all these jobs will be lost. We'd need a whole scheme to support the industry.

Lee Cain's slogan of 'stay home, protect the NHS, save lives' in an empty Piccadilly Circus during the Covid pandemic. Credit: Ralph Blackburn

“And we ended up with this compromise space of, 'well, let's leave the pubs open, but tell people not to go.' The communicators in the room were very forthright in saying: 'This is obviously not going to hold up. As soon as it hits the media, this will be pulled apart. And we're best just closing the pubs now.' But that's not where we ended up. And I think that's just one of those examples of poor policy."

Advertisement

Advertisement

However he said the slogan “Stay Home, Save Lives, Protect the NHS” was highly effective, and the nightly press conferences was the “most important step” his team took during the crisis.

Cain has since set up Charlesbye Strategy, a public affairs and communications consultancy. Its website says it provides “data driven insights that shape public opinion, manage crises, enhance reputations and move people to action”.

What did Cain say to the Covid Inquiry?

Lee Cain is due to give evidence this afternoon (30 October), and this page will be updated once he starts. However it is likely he will be asked about the apparently dysfunctional Downing Street operation.

Earlier today, Martin Reynolds was asked about WhatsApps between Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, Dominic Cummings and Cain, which appeared to criticise Boris Johnson and other ministers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In one, on 8 September 2020, Cummings said: “As always discussion with these ministers is moronic. They cannot understand priorities.” Cain replied: “This is embarrassing.”

Later, Case said: “This gov’t (sic) doesn’t have the credibility needed to be imposing stuff within only days of deciding not to. We look like a terrible, tragic joke. If we were going hard, that decision was needed weeks ago. I cannot cope with this.” Cain replied with a trolley emoji.

Another WhatsApp from Case says that Boris Johnson "is really making it impossible" for the government to function and that he "changes strategic direction every day".

Boris Johnson having a toast at Lee Cain's leaving party on 13 November 2020 during the Covid pandemic. Credit: PA

What happened with Cain during Partygate?

Cain’s first prominent role during Partygate came shortly after the garden party on 20 May 2020. This was when Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds sent an invite out to around 100 members of staff urging them to make the most of the weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the Downing Street garden. The email infamously suggested that people “bring your own booze”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In early June, Reynolds sent a message to Cain saying: “Hannah’s leaving drinks next week - can we discuss handling.” Cain replied: “Yes - not sure how we do it but want to do something.”

Reynolds then asked if it was better to do something inside or outside, to which Cain replied: “I’m not sure it works at all to be honest, which would be a shame. I don’t see how we can have some kind of party though.” He added that it was Reynolds’ decision but said “it obviously comes with rather substantial comms risks!”

Then on 13 November 2020, Johnson was pictured at Cain’s leaving party raising a toast, with bottles of wine, champagne and an empty gin bottle on the table. One government source told the Mirror that “they were all getting totally plastered”, while Johnson allegedly joked “this is the most unsocially distanced party in the UK right now”.

At the time, people were only allowed to meet with one person outside their household indoors. Johnson was not issued a fixed-penalty notice for this event by police, however some attendees were. It is not known if Cain was issued with one.

Advertisement

Advertisement