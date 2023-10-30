Martin Reynolds, Boris Johnson's Principal Private Secretary, will give evidence to the UK's Covid Inquiry which will likely include information about the infamous "bring your own booze" email.

The former civil servant Martin Reynolds, who sent the infamous "bring our own booze" email during the Partygate scandal, has begun giving evidence to the Covid Inquiry.

The 54-year-old was Boris Johnson's Principal Private Secretary between October 2019 and March 2022, but has never before spoken publicly about his role with the Downing Street bashes during the coronavirus pandemic. After Reynolds' evidence on Monday morning (30 October), Dominic Cummings, Johnson's former chief adviser, will speak on Tuesday (31 October).

This is party of the second phase of the UK's Covid-19 inquiry, which has the goal of establishing how effective the UK government's leadership and decision making was in controlling and restricting the virus. Reynolds - one of the most senior officials in No 10 - largely avoided the limelight until the emergence of his email inviting colleagues to “socially-distanced drinks” during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.

Further criticism was levelled at him after Sue Gray’s highly-anticipated Partygate report was published and showed he had told colleagues they had “got away” with hosting the illegal gatherings.

Who is Martin Reynolds?

A British civil servant, Martin Reynolds was formerly the UK’s ambassador to Libya, and was Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister from 2019 to 2022. Before entering government, Reynolds worked as a lawyer in London, and became a diplomat, serving at the British High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa as Deputy High Commissioner, from 2011.

In 2014, Reynolds became the Principal Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, for part of that time while Boris Johnson was Foreign Secretary. Reynolds was Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Libya for five months between April and September 2019.

Reynolds was recalled from his overseas posting in Africa after Peter Hill resigned from his role as Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister following Johnson’s becoming Prime Minister 2019. He was officially instated in his role in October 2019.

Martin Reynolds, left, Boris Johnson's former Principal Private Secretary in November 2020. Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

What did he say to Covid Inquiry?

Martin Reynolds has started giving evidence to the Covid Inquiry this morning (30 October). A WhatsApp exchange between Reynolds and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case from December 2021 was shown at the start of the session.

A message from Case read: “PM is mad if he doesn’t think his WhatsApps will become public via Covid inquiry – but he was clearly not in the mood for that discussion tonight! Well have that battle it the new year.”

Reynolds replied: “Agree – thanks for your help.” Reynolds was asked by Hugo Keith KC, lead counsel to the inquiry, what that “battle” was about.

He replied: “I cannot recall, but I imagine that the prime minster – I’m afraid I can only speculate – but I imagine he hadn’t realised that all of his WhatApps would become public via the Covid Inquiry.”

Keith added: “Because of course as the then prime minister, his WhatsApps would form a vital part of a full, transparent examination of the decision-making at the time – as yours would?” Reynolds replied: “Yes.”

This page will be updated as Reynolds gives more evidence.

What did Reynolds do?

As Boris Johnson’s Principal Private Secretary, Reynolds played a key role advising the Prime Minister on a wide range of issues. Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings said the influence wielded by the principal private secretary within Downing Street was not widely appreciated.

“The PPS exercises far more influence and actual power over many issues than Cabinet ministers,” Cummings said. “He can nudge policy, he can nudge vital appointments (real power). He can and does walk into the PM’s office and exclude all political people ‘on security grounds’.”

What happened with Reynolds during Partygate?

Reynolds sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees inviting them to drinks in the garden on 15 May 2020. He said staff should “make the most of the lovely weather”, despite the country being under tough coronavirus restrictions banning groups from meeting socially outdoors when the message was sent.

The leaked email, obtained by ITV news, said: “Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening. Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

Boris and Carrie Johnson as well as Dominic Cummings were pictures attending this event. Around 55 minutes before the party is believed to have begun, Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden tells the public at a press conference to “limit contact with other people” and said: “You can meet one person outside of your household in an outdoor, public place — provided that you stay two metres apart.”

Reynolds was heavily criticised by opposition politicians following the publication of the leaked email invite. On 3 February 2022, Reynolds announced he was resigning from Downing Street, being replaced by Peter Wilson as the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary on 8 March.

