Boris Johnson has insisted he did not deliberately mislead Parliament over lockdown rule-breaking at Downing Street.

Boris Johnson is being grilled by the Privileges Committee later today (22 March) as part of the inquiry into whether he misled Parliament when he repeatedly told MPs that no coronavirus lockdown rules had been broken at Downing Street.

The former Prime Minister has already submitted written evidence to the inquiry in the form of a 52-page dossier, where he accepted that he misled MPs but insisted that this was not deliberate. Instead, he has argued that he “acted in good faith” when he told the House of Commons that “no rules were broken” at Number 10 - stating that these comments were made based on what he “honestly knew and believed at the time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Johnson also argued that he “relied on assurances” from his advisers in regard to whether gatherings would be permitted, as he was “focused on difficult decisions concerning the pandemic”. So the crux of his argument is quite simple - he was not aware at the time that rules were being broken, and he was not warned that this would be the case.

It will be up to the Privileges Committee then to decide whether Johnson, as he claimed, misled Parliament, in a sense, accidentally - or whether he did so recklessly or intentionally. It will also be crucial for the Committee to determine whether Johnson corrected the record at the earliest opportunity - as soon as he became aware that guidance had indeed been breached and rules had been broken.

But is it believable that Boris Johnson could have been unaware that rules were being broken? Here’s a rundown of the parties the ex-PM is understood to have attended at Downing Street - and what the lockdown rules were at the time.

Boris Johnson has insisted he did not deliberately mislead Parliament over lockdown rule breaches at Downing Street. Credit: Kim Mogg / NationalWorld

20 May 2020: ‘BYOB’ garden gathering at Downing Street

In a leaked email first seen by ITV News, it was revealed that the former Prime Minister’s top aide Martin Reynolds had invited 100 Number 10 staff to “make the most of the lovely weather” and “bring your own booze” to a garden gathering at Downing Street. Johnson later admitted to spending 25 minutes at the party, claiming he thought it was a work event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Reynolds had written: “Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening. Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

It is believed that 40 guests attended the gathering, mingling outside with tables laden with drink, crisps, sausage rolls and other picnic food. Sources told The Mirror it was “a proper booze-up.”

What were the rules at the time?

People were permitted to meet just one person outside of their household in an outdoor, public place - but had to stay two metres apart at all times. This rule had been confirmed by Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden at a press conference which took place just 55 minutes before the gathering began.

19 June 2020: Boris Johnson’s birthday

Downing Street said staff “gathered briefly” in the Cabinet Room at a surprise birthday celebration for Johnson. The event had been organised by his wife, Carrie, who led the staff in a chorus of happy birthday while the then-Prime Minister was presented with a cake.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to ITV, more than 30 officials attended the event in the Cabinet Room, which lasted for up to half an hour. A Number 10 spokesperson said: “A group of staff working in No 10 that day gathered briefly in the Cabinet Room after a meeting to wish the Prime Minister a happy birthday. He was there for less than ten minutes.”

In pictures obtained by ITV News, Boris Johnson can be seen toasting a drink at an illegal gathering, for which he was not fined by the Met Police. (Credit: ITV)

Rishi Sunak, who was Chancellor at the time, also admitted to being in the room - but he too claimed he was there for a work meeting. He told the BBC: “You’re asking me about something that happened almost two years ago. I went to that Cabinet Room, as I did many other times for Covid meetings.”

Later that evening, Johnson and his wife were said to have hosted family friends in their residence upstairs in an apparent further breach of the rules. Downing Street however has consistently denied these claims.

What were the rules at the time?

Gatherings were permitted for up to six people outdoors, but they were still not permitted indoors. It was not until more than two weeks later, on 4 July, that indoor gatherings between two households were permitted.

13 November 2020: Downing Street leaving doo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pictures released by ITV show the former Prime Minister raising a glass with members of staff and surrounded by bottles of wine at an event on 13 November, thought to be a gathering to mark the departure of communications director Lee Cain.

According to Sue Gray’s report, Johnson left his office at 19:17, joined the gathering, made a speech, and then arrived back at his flat at about 20:00. Fines were issued by the Met Police over this event, but Johnson did not receive one for his appearance.

When asked in Parliament whether a party did take place on this date, the prime minister told MPs: “No, but I am sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times.”

It is also alleged that later than evening, the Johnsons held a party in their flat - with staff reporting hearing music until late into the night. The couple and Downing Street however have repeatedly refuted these claims.

What were the rules at the time?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The UK was in its second national lockdown, which had begun on 5 November. People were told to stay at home, not meet with others, and may leave only for a limited set of reasons. These include:

For education;

For work, if you cannot work from home;

For exercise and recreation outdoors, with your household, support bubble, or on your own with one person from another household;

For all medical reasons, appointments, and to escape injury or harm;

To shop for food and essentials;

And to provide care for vulnerable people, or as a volunteer.

Boris Johnson pictured alongside an open bottle of alcohol with two aides. Credit: Daily Mirror

15 December 2020: No 10 online Christmas quiz

The Mirror released pictures of Johnson hosting a virtual Christmas quiz on 15 December, with two staff by his side. There was alcohol present at the event.

17 December 2020: Another leaving bash at No 10

It was also revealed that another leaving do was held at Number 10 to mark the departure of defence adviser Captain Steve Higham. Reports suggested that Johnson was “there for a few minutes to thank him for his service”, while a “small number of No10 staff briefly said goodbye”.

What were the rules at the time?

London was in Tier 2 of the UK’s restriction system in December, which meant people could not mix households indoors - and meet with a maximum of six people outdoors. Official guidance also stated: “You must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

Advertisement

Advertisement