The Prime Minister is facing fresh demands to resign after the publication of Sue Gray’s ‘partygate’ report

Sue Gray’s report on lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall has been published, concluding that senior leadership “must bear responsibility” for the culture at Downing Street.

In a Downing Street news conference following the publication of the report, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he “accepts responsibility for the totality of what happened” during the partygate scandal and that he “bitterly regrets it”.

In her report on partygate Sue Gray said “many will be dismayed that behaviour of this kind took place on this scale at the heart of Government” and “what happened fell well short” of the standards expected.

The Sue Gray report gave details of gatherings at which officials drank so much they were sick, sang karaoke, became involved in altercations and abused security and cleaning staff at a time when millions of people across the country were unable to see friends and family.

The Metropolitan Police has issued 126 fines for rule breaches in No 10 and Whitehall, with the Prime Minister receiving a single fixed-penalty notice for his birthday party in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.

But senior civil servant Ms Gray condemned the wider culture that had been allowed to develop under Mr Johnson’s leadership.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons that report “laid bare the rot” in No 10 and called on Tory MPs to tell Boris Johnson “the game is up” and that it is “time to pack his bags”.

