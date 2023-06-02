NationalWorld’s politics editor Tom Hourigan has looked through the latest documents to find out what more we know

It’s been confirmed the government is launching a legal challenge to try to stop the Covid-19 public inquiry accessing Boris Johnson’s unedited WhatsApp messages and handwritten notebooks from his time in Downing Street.

Following the announcement last night (1 June) several important documents were released, giving us more detail about the court battles to come, while we heard from a government minister for the first time about the decision. Here are the five things you need to know:

1. Why the Cabinet Office is taking this action

The Cabinet Office - the department responsible for the running of government - has written to the inquiry chair Baroness Hallett, explaining in more detail why it will ask a court to decide if her request to see all the WhatsApps and notebooks is valid.

It said there were “important issues of principle at stake” - claiming that Hallett had gone beyond her powers by demanding to look at “unambiguously irrelevant material” which “represents an unwarranted intrusion into other aspects of the work of government.”

In a separate statement, the Cabinet Office said the request intruded on people’s right to privacy - because there was no need for the inquiry to see conversations about someone’s family or private life.

Part of the Cabinet Office’s statement to the Covid inquiry

2. The government expects to lose the legal fight

Government minister George Freeman predicts the Cabinet Office will lose the legal battle - but insists it’s worth going to court so “the rules are made clear”.

Speaking on BBC One’s Question Time last night, he said: “I happen to think the courts will probably take the view that Baroness Hallett is perfectly entitled and empowered to decide whatever she wants”.

He dismissed suggestions the legal fight was a “cynical waste of time” - and said it would “give people confidence, even if all this achieves is to make very clear that the inquiry will treat with absolute confidentiality anything private and we can get on with it”.

3. Johnson is prepared to give the inquiry the material himself

The former Prime Minister has sent his own letter to Hallett, saying he’s “more than happy” to hand over the WhatsApps and notebooks himself “in unredacted form”.

In it, he agrees with the Cabinet Office that - in principle - “advice to ministers should not be made public”. But he adds there’s “no reason” in this case the inquiry shouldn’t see the material in question.

Boris Johnson’s letter to the Covid inquiry

Johnson ends the letter with an offer to send the WhatsApps and notebooks directly to Hallett. It’s not clear how that would work in practice, as they were passed to the Cabinet Office earlier this week.

4. Some of Johnson’s WhatsApps are missing

These documents show the messages given by Johnson to the Cabinet Office only go back as far as May 2021 - 14 months after the pandemic began. In April that year, it emerged that the former Prime Minister’s phone number had been publicly available online for 15 years. Johnson changed handsets, and hasn’t used his old phone since for security reasons.

In a witness statement, senior civil servant Ellie Nicholson says the Cabinet Office has asked for the old phone but hasn’t had a “substantive response” from Johnson’s legal team.

Civil servant Ellie Nicholson’s statement to the Covid inquiry

Johnson’s spokesman denies this - saying he’s asked the Cabinet Office whether “security and technical support can be given so that content can be retrieved without compromising security”.

5. 150 questions for the ex-PM

The Covid inquiry has also sent Johnson a list of 150 questions to answer. They include:

Whether he suggested to his advisers in March 2020 that he could be injected with Covid on TV “to demonstrate to the public that it did not pose a threat”

If, in autumn 2020, he said he’d rather “let the bodies pile high” than order another lockdown

Whether he received advice from the Cabinet Secretary that the Health Secretary at the time - Matt Hancock - “should be removed from his position”

What happens next?