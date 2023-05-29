The inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett issued a legal notice for the Cabinet Office to hand documents over

The government has until 4pm today (30 May) to pass unredacted versions of Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and diaries to the public inquiry into the Covid-19 inquiry.

Its chair - Baroness Hallett - has threatened the Cabinet Office with legal action if it doesn’t comply. Ministers are yet to respond to the request.

What is the Covid-19 inquiry?

Ahead of those hearings, the inquiry has been gathering huge amounts of material sent to and from decision makers to assess how they dealt with the crisis. Baroness Hallett said she wanted to see unredacted WhatsApp messages between Johnson, one of his advisers named Henry Cook and other key figures like the chief medical officer, Sir Chris Whitty, and Sir Patrick Vallance - who was chief scientific adviser at the time. Last week she issued an order to the Cabinet Office to hand them over, as well as 24 notebooks Johnson used.

How did the Cabinet Office respond?

The Cabinet Office said some of the documents requested by Hallett contained “unambiguously irrelevant” material and claimed the inquiry had no power to demand it.

Hallett insisted she did, and gave ministers until today to pass it over. She added that failure to comply was a criminal offence which could result in a fine or a prison sentence.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said it was “fully committed” to its inquiry obligations, and would provide all relevant material “in line with the law”.

Boris Johnson’s lockdown gatherings have come under renewed scrutiny after new allegations were referred to police

What has Boris Johnson said?

In a letter to Hallett, Johnson - whose legal fees have been paid by the government and approved by the Cabinet Office - said he’d never seen the order and it was “unfair and untrue” to suggest he’d failed to provide documents to the inquiry. He added he’d “already disclosed over 5,000 pages of documents and over 300 pages of emails”.

The ex-PM also confirmed he was instructing new solicitors to represent him, and the process was “in the hands of the Cabinet Office to agree funding” at taxpayers’ expense.

The Cabinet Office itself has provided more than 55,000 documents to Hallett. But Downing Street said the government was concerned about disclosing materials “clearly irrelevant” to the inquiry’s work - “for example WhatsApps which are personal in nature” - because of the effect it might have on policymaking in the future.

How have opposition parties reacted?

Speaking ahead of today’s deadline, Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Daisy Cooper said failing to hand over the evidence in full would “make a mockery” of the inquiry process.

She added: “It looks like Rishi Sunak is too worried about upsetting Boris Johnson and his allies to do the right thing. The public deserve the whole truth about what went wrong. Vital evidence shouldn’t be kept secret just to spare ministers’ blushes”.

What about Johnson’s latest alleged Covid breaches?

Earlier this month, it emerged the Cabinet Office had also passed fresh claims of Covid lockdown breaches by Johnson to the police.

The Metropolitan and Thames Valley Police forces said they were both investigating allegations dating back to 2020 and 2021 - when strict rules were in place on the number of people who could gather indoors.

