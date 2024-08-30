Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has been spotted partying at a DJ booth at one of Ibiza’s most popular clubs.

Actress and TV personality Denise van Outen caught the Labour MP on camera as she danced along to a club remix of Gotye’s hut ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ inside the DJ booth at the Hi Ibiza club. Van Outen described the moment as a “surprise booth rave up with Angela Rayner” upon posting the video to Instagram.

Rayner, 44, was seen in the video dancing with DJ FISHER, who hugged the Deputy PM and put his headphone around her neck. The crowd went wild as the song dropped, with most filming as Rayner danced and pointed into the crowd to amp them up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The politician has spoken previously about her love of partying and raving. During an interview at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023, Rayner said that she was “proud” of her 12-hour rave sessions, saying: "The girls I was raving with are half my age, and I was like 'I'm a grandma'. I was proud of that. 4pm I started, and I got home at six o'clock in the morning when the sun was shining and I was like: 'Yes, I can do it.'"

Deputy PM Angela Rayner was filmed partying at Hi Ibiza club on the Spanish island by Denise Van Outen. | Instagram/vanouten_denise

She added that her tipple of choice during raves is usually vodka. Rayner said: "You've got to go with the music, the vibes. You've got to be in the moment and it takes you."

While Rayner has something to rave about after her party’s landslide win in the July general election, it comes at a time when Brits are being told to expect “short-term pain” in the upcoming Budget due to a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a press conference on Tuesday (August 27): “There is a Budget coming in October, and it’s going to be painful. We have no other choice, given the situation that we’re in.”