Dominic Johnson founded an investment firm with Jacob Rees-Mogg in 2007 and has donated over £300,000 to the Tories

Dominic Johnson is a city financier and former business partner of Jacob Rees-Mogg (Image: gov.uk)

Liz Truss is facing renewed criticism after appointing the former business partner of Jacob Rees-Mogg as a government minister.

Dominic Johnson has been made a minister of state jointly in the Department for International Trade and the Cabinet Office. He will be made a life peer and sit in the House of Lords.

It has not been confirmed what Johnson’s role will be, but it is thought to be minister for investment.

The announcement was slipped out on Sunday (2 October) on the official Government website, gov.uk in a short post that read: “Dominic Johnson CBE was appointed a Minister of State jointly in the Department for International Trade and the Cabinet Office on 2 October 2022.”

The move will lead to more accusations of cronyism for Truss, following reports that her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng attended a champagne party with hedge fund managers on the night of the mini budget.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at the Conservative Party annual conference (PA)

Johnson’s peerage is currently under consideration by King Charles. A note at the bottom of a lengthy list of appointments made following the installation of Truss's new government reads: "His Majesty has also been pleased to signify His intention of conferring a peerage of the United Kingdom for Life on Dominic Johnson CBE."

According to The Times, Johnson was the second choice for the role, with Sir Nigel Wilson, the chief executive at Legal & General, turning down the position. The 65-year-old reportedly chose to stay in his current role rather than join the government.

Who is Dominic Johnson?

Johnson, who was born in 1974 and educated at Durham University, founded Somerset Capital Management with current Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg in 2007.

Somerset Capital Management is described as a seven billion dollar global emerging markets specialist investment company.

Before that he set up various dotcom businesses before moving into asset management in 2001, according to a biography on gov.uk.

He was vice-chairman of the Conservative Party between 2016 and 2019 and was made a non-executive board member of the Department for International Trade in November 2020. In 2017 he was made a CBE.

He gave his friend David Cameron the use of his £2,650-a-week Chelsea house in 2016, after he stood down as prime minister - for which he declared a benefit of more than £37,000 in the register of MPs’ interests.

Is he a Tory donor?

Johnson is a substantial party donor who donated £338,391 to the Conservatives in cash and non-cash donations between 2006 and 2021.

What’s the reaction been to his appointment?

Labour’s shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “After crashing the economy with unfunded tax cuts for the very wealthiest earners, and lifting the cap on bankers’ bonuses, it beggars belief that the Conservatives have appointed an unelected asset fund manager to the Government – who just happens to be a crony party donor.