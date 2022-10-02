LivePolitics live: Liz Truss says top rate tax cut was Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision
Liz Truss has admitted that “we should have laid the ground better” over the mini budget which has caused market turmoil over the past week.
Appearing on the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg show, the prime minister also revealed that she had not discussed abolishing the 45p rate of tax with her cabinet.
The interview has raised the question of whether there’s a rift between the PM and her chancellor, who she said made the decision for the controversial tax cut.
Truss also did not rule out cuts to public services, saying they will remain “excellent”.
As the Conservatives arrive in Birmingham for their annual party conference, the prime minister faces a tough time, with some of her own MPs questioning her leadership.
UK politics live - Tory conference in Birmingham amid market turmoil
Last updated: Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 12:21
Senior Tory: Truss needs to turn polls around ‘quickly’ if she wants to continue as PM
A senior Conservative MP has said Liz Truss needs to rapidly regain the confidence of the public and of the markets if she is to lead the party into the next general election.
Mel Stride, the chairman of the Commons Treasury Committee, said the party will be in “hugely difficult waters” if that does not happen.
Asked on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme about Truss’s prospects of leading the party into the election, he said: “For that to happen I think it is fair to say that we have to fairly quickly move to a place where the polls are beginning to turn around, where the markets are feeling the Government is behaving fiscally responsibly and they are gaining in confidence, the pressure on the pound is being released somewhat and bond yields are not soaring off.”
Stride criticised Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, saying: “I do think there are some very difficult optics, at the very least, around having the 45p rate (of tax) abolished and then seeking reductions, for example, in the welfare.”
Nadine Dorries says PM ‘threw Chancellor under a bus'
Nadine Dorries has attacked Liz Truss for “throwing your Chancellor under a bus” after the Prime Minister said the abolition of the 45% tax rate on earnings over £150,000 was a decision made by Kwasi Kwarteng.
The former culture secretary, a staunch ally of Truss’s predecessor in No 10, tweeted: “One of (Boris Johnson’s) faults was that he could sometimes be too loyal and he got that.
“However, there is a balance and throwing your Chancellor under a bus on the first day of conference really isn’t it. (Fingers crossed) things improve and settle down from now.”
We had only just noticed that Dorries’ Twitter account has been reactivated after she recently deleted it.
Rachel Reeves: PM’s growth plan is a ‘mad experiment with the UK economy’
Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the Prime Minister failed to understand the “anxiety and fear” felt by people facing huge increases in their mortgage repayments as a result of the Government’s mini-budget.
Reeves rubbished claims that Truss’ growth plan would deliver the annual 2.5% trend rate of growth Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is aiming for.
“The Prime Minister just doesn’t seem to understand the anxiety and fear. This is a crisis made in Downing Street but it is ordinary working people who are paying the price,” she told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.
“The idea that trickle-down economics is somehow going to deliver the 2.5% growth we all want to see is for the birds.
“The Prime Minister and the Chancellor are doing some sort of mad experiment with the UK economy and trickle down economics. It has failed before and it will fail again.”
Michael Gove: cutting tax for the richest is a display of ‘the wrong values’
Former cabinet minister Michael Gove was one of the studio guests on Laura Kuenssberg’s show, and he’s clearly enjoying making Truss’ life as difficult as possible right now.
Speaking after the PM’s interview, he said there were “two major things” that were problematic with the mini budget plan: “The first is the sheer risk of using borrowed money to fund tax cuts. That’s not Conservative.
“The second thing is the decision to cut the 45p rate (of income tax) and indeed at the same time to change the law which governs how bankers are paid in the City of London.
“Ultimately, at a time when people are suffering,and you are quite right to point out the concerns people have not just over mortgages but over benefits, when you have additional billions of pounds in play, to have as your principle decision, the headline tax move, cutting tax for the wealthiest, that is a display of the wrong values.”
Pressed on whether he would vote for the measures in the Commons, he said: “I don’t believe it’s right.”
Gove is expected at several fringe events around the Tory conference this week, and he could well become a thorn in the PM’s side.
A rift between the PM and chancellor?
Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng appear to have taken the decisions behind the mini budget without the approval of the cabinet, but the PM did seem to distance herself from her chancellor when asked about reports that he attended a champagne party with city financiers.
She said Kwarteng “meets business people all the time” when asked about his attendance of a private reception with hedge fund managers who stood to gain from a collapse in sterling following his mini-budget.
The Prime Minister told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “The Chancellor meets business people all the time, that’s his job. I do not manage Kwasi Kwarteng’s diary, believe me.”
Pressed on whether it would have been better if he had not gone as people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, Truss said: “I get up every morning as Prime Minister thinking how can we make our country more successful, how can we reassure people, how can we help people get through these very difficult times and we do face difficult times…
“And that’s what I’m focused on. That’s what the Chancellor is focused on and that is what the whole Cabinet is focused on.”
Liz Truss refuses to rule out cuts to public services
Liz Truss did not rule out cuts to public services, saying they will remain “excellent”.
She said: “What I’m going to do is make sure we get value for money for the taxpayer. But I’m very, very committed to making sure we’ve got excellent frontline public services.
“And I’m not going to go into what the Chancellor will announce in his medium-term fiscal plan. He’s going to announce that very shortly, it will come together with an OBR forecast.”
Pressed on whether her refusal to rule out cuts suggested that she will go down that path, she said: “No it doesn’t, because I can’t exactly set out what is going to be in this plan. What I can promise is we’re going to reduce debt as a proportion of GDP.”
Liz Truss: we didn’t discuss top rate tax cuts with cabinet
Liz Truss has said scrapping the top rate of income tax for the nation’s highest earners was a decision made by Kwasi Kwarteng rather than being agreed by the wider Cabinet.
Asked if she discussed the controversial move with the whole Cabinet, the Prime Minister told Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg on BBC One: “No, no we didn’t. It was a decision the Chancellor made.”
She also acknowledged she could have “laid the ground” better about the plans contained in the government’s mini-budget which triggered market turmoil.
She said: “I’m afraid there is an issue that interest rates are going up around the world and we do have to face that.”
But she added: “But I do want to say to people I understand their worries about what has happened this week.
“I do stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact we announced it quickly, because we had to act.
“But I do accept we should have laid the ground better… I have learnt from that and I will make sure that in future we do a better job of laying the ground.”
Conservative apologises for calling Birmingham a ‘dump’ ahead of conference
The Tory Mayor of the West Midlands has criticised a fellow Conservative for describing Birmingham as a “dump” after he travelled to the city for the party conference, which begins tomorrow.
Daniel Grainger, the chairman of Young Conservative Network (YCN), was told to leave and “take anyone with the same views with you” by Andy Street after sharing the remark on Twitter.
Grainger later apologised and deleted the post – which had read: “Birmingham is a dump.” – claiming it “was not about the city” and that he had been the victim of a mugging attempt earlier on Saturday.
Of course, his tweet had already been screenshotted by many Twitter users:
The city is hosting the Conservative Party’s annual conference this week.
In a later tweet, Grainger wrote: “My tweet in relation to Birmingham was not about the city or its people. I’ve always enjoyed my visits to your city, but this morning I was greeted by an individual who threatened me with a mugging.
“I was angry and tweeted without thinking, I apologise for any offence caused.
“I’d also like to directly apologise to (Andy Street), the (Conservatives) and other representatives of Birmingham for my ill conceived comments. I have now deleted the tweet.”
Street and Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley Jess Phillips were among those to pour scorn on the comment.
“Off you pop then, and take anyone with the same views with you. Try and take some time to grow up and understand just why this city is so special whilst you’re gone,” the mayor wrote.
Phillips tweeted: “I see the Tories doing their best to endear themselves.”
Street added: “I may be a Conservative, but I’m also a bloody proud Brummie. I won’t have anyone who’s never lived or breathed this place trying to put us down.”
Phillips later tweeted: “I hope that the police have been informed and I appreciate the apology. We are used to classless views about our allegedly "godawful" home, so we will get over it with humour and gentle ribbing. It is our way.”
Difficult Tory conference looms for Truss
Liz Truss may have been hoping for a positive reception when she arrives in Birmingham for her first Tory conference after her victory in the election to succeed Boris Johnson. But less than a month after entering No 10, her position is already under intense pressure, with some Conservative MPs questioning whether she will still be in office at the end of the year.
It follows a chaotic week which saw the pound slump to a record low against the dollar and the Bank of England step in to prevent the collapse of the pensions industry in the wake of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £45 billion package of unfunded tax cuts.
With the Tories crashing in the opinion polls – one poll last week giving Labour a massive 33-point lead – some Conservative MPs have been calling for a change of direction.
There are reports of letters going in to the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, from MPs calling for a vote of no confidence.
While under current rules she is protected from a leadership challenge for a year from her election, the 1922 executive has the power to change those rules should the demand for a contest become overwhelming.
Meanwhile a number of senior figures – including Truss’s defeated leadership rival Rishi Sunak and former cabinet ministers Priti Patel, Sajid Javid and David Davis – are reportedly staying away from the conference.
Here’s the agenda:
Sunday: speeches from Penny Mordaunt, Andy Street, Jake Berry, Chris Heaton-Harris, Douglas Ross, Robert Buckland, and Ben Wallace.
Monday: speeches from Kwasi Kwarteng, Michelle Donelan, Kemi Badenoch, Ranil Jayawardena, Chloe Smith, and Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Tuesday: speeches from Kit Malthouse, Therese Coffey, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Brandon Lewis, Suella Braverman, and James Cleverly.
Wednesday: The final day of the conference will see speeches from Jake Berry, Nadhim Zahawi, and finally, Prime Minister Liz Truss. Wednesday’s event takes place between 10 am and noon, so we can expect to see Truss make a speech sometime during late morning.
Simon Clarke signals further austerity for UK in controversial Times interview
Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke has revealed that minsters are looking to shrink the overall size of the state, alongside falling tax rates.
In an interview with The Times, he said: “My big concern in politics is that western Europe is just living in a fool’s paradise whereby we can be ever less productive relative to our peers, and yet still enjoy a very large welfare state and persist in thinking that the two are somehow compatible over the medium to long term.
“They’re not. We need to address that precisely because in the end, if we want those strong public services then we are going to have to pay for them.”
He added: “I think it is important that we look at a state which is extremely large, and look at how we can make sure that it is in full alignment with a lower tax economy.
“I do think it’s very hard to cut taxes if you don’t have the commensurate profile of spending and the supply side reform. If we’re adopting this plan, which I think is exciting and fundamentally addresses the competitiveness issue, the rest of the piece needs to move in tandem.
“We are privileged to deal with very large budgets. My experience . . . is that there is always something you can do to trim the fat.”
Clarke’s interview has predictably led to criticism online: