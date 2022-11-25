Prime Minister Rishi Sunak earlier this week appointed lawyer Adam Tolley KC to look into claims of alleged bullying by the Deputy Prime Minister

A third formal complaint against Dominic Raab is due to be included in an investigation into claims of ‘bullying’ behaviour

An investigation into bullying allegations against Dominic Raab will be expanded to include a third formal complaint. The Deputy Prime Minster is under investigation following reports of unacceptable behaviour during his time as Justice Secretary under Boris Johnson’s leadership.

The third formal complaint was said to have been received by the Cabinet Office on 23 November and relates to the period of time when he served as Brexit Secretary. A Number 10 spokeswoman said: “I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to add a further formal complaint relating to conduct at the Department for Exiting the European Union and to establish the facts in line with the existing terms of reference.”

Rishi Sunak appointed a lawyer to look into claims of alleged bullying by the Deputy Prime Minister. While details of two of the complaints have not been made public, it is believed that one included a complaint about Raab’s behaviour during an inter-department meeting between the Ministry of Justice and the Home Office in which

The Prime Minister reinstated Raab as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary when he came to power in October 2022. The Number 10 spokeswoman added that Sunak retains his confidence in Raab amid the allegations.

What is happening in the investigation into Dominic Raab?

The Deputy Prime Minister himself went to Sunak to ask for an investigation into two formal complaints which had been lodged against him for poor behaviour. While it was unclear who would lead the investigation due to the vacant ethics adviser role within the government, the Prime Minster announced that lawyer Adam Tolley KC would lead the independent inquiry and rule whether or not Raab has broken the ministerial code.

Raab has denied any wrongdoing in the alleged incidents, adding that he has “behaved professionally at all times”. He also said that the reason he voluntarily asked Sunak for an investigation was to deal with the complaints “transparently rather than dealing with anonymous comments in the media”.