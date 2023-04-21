For the curious.
Dominic Raab resignation: who will replace him in Cabinet? Rishi Sunak appoints Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk

The UK government has a new Deputy Prime Minister and a new Justice Secretary following Dominic Raab’s resignation.

Imogen Howse
By Imogen Howse
5 minutes ago

Rishi Sunak has announced who will be replacing Dominic Raab after the MP announced his resignation from government this morning.

The Prime Minister has said that Oliver Dowden will be the UK’s new Deputy PM, a role which he will adopt in addition to his current brief as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. Meanwhile, Alex Chalk leaves his more junior role at the Ministry of Defence to take over as Justice Secretary.

The mini reshuffle has come after an investigation into Raab’s behaviour upheld two bullying allegations against him, with the report saying he acted in an “intimidating”, “insulting”, and “aggressive” manner towards civil servants. He resigned as a result, leaving open two key positions in the government’s Cabinet.

Who is Oliver Dowden?

Dowden has been Tory MP for Hertsmere since 2015. He has held a series of senior positions throughout his time in government, serving as Minister without Portfolio from 2021 - 2022, as Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Secretary from 2020 - 2021, and as Paymaster General from 2019 - 2020.

He currently holds the post of the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, a role he will continue to serve in while also taking up the reins of Deputy Prime Minister.

Dowden is widely considered to be a close political ally of the Prime Minister, as you would expect given that he has now been appointed as Sunak’s right-hand man.

Alex Chalk and Oliver Dowden will be replacing Dominic Raab as Justice Secretary and Deputy PM. Credit: Getty ImagesAlex Chalk and Oliver Dowden will be replacing Dominic Raab as Justice Secretary and Deputy PM. Credit: Getty Images
Who is Alex Chalk?

Comparatively, Chalk is a newer face to government - with the role of Justice Secretary being his first senior ministerial position.

Since October 2022, he has been minister of state for defence procurement, and previously served as prisons minister. He has been Tory MP for Cheltenham since 2015.

Prior to making the move into the world of politics, Chalk worked as a barrister specialising in counter-terrorism, homicide, and serious fraud cases - and also briefly worked as speechwriter for former Conservative Party leader William Hague, when he was leader of the opposition.

Chalk becomes the 10th justice secretary in 10 years.

