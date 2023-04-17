Dominic Raab has said he will resign from Cabinet if the bullying allegations against him are upheld, as the deputy PM dismissed calls for him to be suspended while the investigation runs its course.

Raab has consistently denied bullying officials in various departments he was worked at in recent years, and a probe led by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC involving several civil servants is ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Sunday Telegraph, the report is likely to be published this week, although it may not specify whether he breached the ministerial code or not, but instead will lay out a timeline of facts and events.

Raab has remained in post as the Justice Secretary and deputy prime minister throughout the probe, but Dave Penman, head of the FDA union, said that “any other employee…would in all likelihood be suspended” until the investigation is concluded.

Conservative allies have backed Raab, with Jacob Rees-Mogg warning against being “too snowflakey” over bullying allegations, and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan rejected calls for Raab to be suspended.

Eight formal complaints involving at least 24 civil servants

The three permanent secretaries who led officials working under Raab are thought to have given evidence to an inquiry into the Justice Secretary being led by Tolley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raab rejected calls for him to be suspended while the investigation takes place, but said he will “co-operate fully with the inquiry, and I’ll respect the outcome of it”.

He told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: “I think, actually, just by lodging complaints, you can knock out a Cabinet minister or senior figure, (I am) not sure that is right. We believe in innocent until proven guilty in this country and I’ll co-operate fully with the inquiry, and I’ll respect the outcome of it.”

Asked whether he will then resign if the complaint is upheld, at first, Mr Raab said he was not going to start speculating on what the outcome might be. Pressed further, he said: “Allow me to respond in the right way at the right time, of course. Look, if an allegation of bullying is upheld, I will resign.”

Raab also said he believed there should be more “plain speaking in politics”. He said: “What we need, and I think this can be reconciled absolutely with having a zero tolerance on bullying, you need ministers who come in and correctly but directly challenge assumptions, test ideas — that is the way we get the best out of Government.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, dismissed Raab’s comments, insisting civil servants do not “have the confidence” to challenge bullying or harassment by senior figures in Whitehall.

He told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg: “The picture he paints is that everything is fine in the civil service and the relationship between ministers and civil servants is OK. That’s not the picture civil servants speak of, that’s not their experience.

“One in six are saying they have experienced bullying or harassment, or have witnessed that, in the last 12 months alone across 20 Government departments. They don’t have the confidence of challenging those behaviours.”

Calls for suspension

Penman previously told the BBC that Raab should be suspended to protect other members of staff while the investigation is conducted. He said: “If that was any other employee, if that was a permanent secretary in the civil service, they would in all likelihood be suspended from their job while the investigation took place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s not to prejudge the investigation, that’s to say if there are serious allegations of bullying and extensive allegations like this, that one of the considerations is how do you protect employees from that sort of behaviour? And while it’s being determined, you would normally suspend someone, given the seriousness and extent of those accusations.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s The Week in Westminster, Berry said: “The way these sort of complaints would be dealt with in the private sector is you would be suspended while they were investigated,” he said in an interview BBC Radio 4’s The Week in Westminster.

“It would be very bizarre if you had someone in any other workplace who wasn’t suspended pending that investigation. MPs and ministers are not some form of special human being, I think they should just be treated like anyone else is in their workplace.”

Raab’s cabinet colleague Keegan rejected calls for him to step aside while Tolley carries out his work. She told Sky News she think it is “fair to let investigations continue”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “I think that is the fair process. I think it was Dom himself who instigated this investigation. That is ongoing. That will uncover all the facts. When you get the facts you discuss and take the action. I think it is only fair when somebody accuses somebody of something, you go through that. You go through the fair process. I think that is the right thing to do.

“Then the Prime Minister and Dominic will obviously discuss that and make the right decision based on that.”

Dozens of civil servants are believed to be involved in eight formal complaints, ranging over a four year period while Raab worked across three separate government departments. The investigation is being led by Adam Tolley KC. The Guardian reports that at least 24 civil servants are involved in the complaints.

There are also reports that No 10 was warned about concerns over Raab’s behaviour before Rishi Sunak made the decision to appoint him deputy prime minister last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Civil servants highlighted that there had been “issues” with Raab in his previous departments before Sunak decided to bring him back into government, while Downing Street has insisted that Sunak was not “directly told,” according to The Times.

Tolley was appointed by the Prime Minister in November after a number of allegations came to light, prompting Raab to refer himself for an investigation. Tolley will put together a report with support from Cabinet Office officials.

One of the senior officials interviewed as part of the investigation is Simon McDonald, former permanent secretary at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), who told LBC last year that Raab could plausibly be characterised as a bully.

Speaking to Andrew Marr, McDonald said: "Dominic Raab is one of the most driven people I ever worked for. He was a tough boss."

"Those sound like euphemisms," said Marr.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Maybe they are. I worked closely with him and I didn’t see everything that happened."

When asked whether “the characterisation of Dominic Raab as somebody who could bully and around whom bullying happened is a plausible one," McDonald answered “yes”.

McDonald reportedly spoke to Raab about his behaviour towards staff in his private office and during meetings during his time at the FCO. He is also understood to have informally reported his concerns to the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics team.

After being reappointed to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) by Sunak last year, the department’s permanent secretary, Antonia Romeo, reportedly warned that he must treat staff professionally and with respect amid unhappiness about his return.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raab has denied any wrongdoing and said he will “thoroughly rebut and refute” the allegations against him, insisting that he “acted professionally” during his tenure as secretary of state across the three departments.

Ex-justice secretary Robert Buckland has described Raab as “at the top end of the robustness scale,” and confirmed reports that the pair had “a disagreement” over plans for a British Bill of Rights, which Buckland criticised in an article for the Daily Telegraph.

The Times reported that Raab tried to get Buckland sacked from the role he held as Welsh secretary at the time of the row in the summer of 2022. Buckland reportedly told Rishi Sunak about the “intimidating” and “unacceptable” behaviour – something denied by the now-Prime Minister’s allies.

The Prime Minister remains under pressure over what he knew about the allegations before appointing Raab as his deputy and Justice Secretary. Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is also facing scrutiny after the Times reported he was personally informed of a complaint months before Mr Sunak appointed his ally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No 10 did not deny the report suggesting the Cabinet Secretary had been warned that civil servants had made documented allegations about Raab’s behaviour.

A Downing Street spokesman maintained the Prime Minister did not know about any “formal complaint” before bringing Raab back into the Cabinet. Asked if Sunak is confident he is getting solid advice from Case, the spokesman said: “Yes. The Prime Minister has full confidence in Simon Case.”

‘We mustn’t be too snowflakey about it’

Former Brexit opportunities minister and Commons leader Rees-Mogg warned Sky News that “we’ve got to be slightly careful about the bullying allegations,” adding, “we mustn’t be too snowflakey about it”.

He said: “It’s a very difficult line to judge. It’s not a straightforward issue in most cases. It’s how did somebody react, what did somebody say, is it reasonable to demand from senior and well-paid professionals a level of good service? And then you have to judge whether that line has been overstepped.”

Penman described the comments as “outrageous”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “A former leader of the House trivialising bullying that we know has ruined lives and careers. “Not only should he be ashamed of himself but his leader and party should distance themselves from this.”

Angela Rayner, Labour’s Deputy Leader and Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said: “These shocking claims of widespread bullying and intimidation raise yet more questions about the Prime Minister’s judgement.

"He promised a government of integrity and claimed zero tolerance for bullying, yet he not only appointed Dominic Raab as his Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary but continues to prop him up.