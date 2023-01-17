MPs have voted in favour of legislation which will allow the government to set minimum service levels in a number of key sectors, paving the way for employers to sack workers who do not comply with ‘work notices’ and sue trade unions if these provision levels are not met.

Only one Conservative MP rebelled to vote against the bill, which passed its second reading by 309 to 249. It will continue its passage through the House of Commons before the Lords are asked to vote on it in the coming weeks.

The bill has been criticised by trade unionists, legal experts and campaigners, who argue that the stated aim of the bill is already achieved by existing legislation, and that it is being used as a way to clamp down on the right to take effective strike action.

What was said in the debate?

Business secretary Grant Shapps said “The problem, as people will recognise, is that as we do not have a nationally agreed level of coverage—particularly in the ambulance service—it is difficult to know or predict what would have happened if the Army had not stepped in.

“I know from talking to colleagues and officials that one of the problems was that, because of the late notice and the randomised trust-by-trust agreements, they have been unable to put in a national framework that would mean that it would not matter if you lived in Islington North or somewhere else; you would still get coverage on strike days.”

Angela Rayner described the bill as “irrational and insulting,” describing it as a “vindictive assault on the basic freedoms of British working people”.

She said: “We will oppose the sacking of nurses Bill, and it is not just about nurses but about the many key workers who we clapped and who kept our services going in the face of the pandemic. We will vote against this legislation tonight, and the next Labour Government will repeal it.”

SNP MP Chris Stephens described the legislation as “completely unnecessary” because “section 240 of the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992 guarantees that trade unions will agree to provide life-and-limb cover during an industrial dispute, because failure to do so could result in a custodial sentence”.

While he did not speak in the debate, Conservative Stephen McPartland voted against the Bill, writing on Twitter that it “does nothing to stop strikes”.

The debate in parliament was fraught, as opposition MPs criticised the legislation as unnecessary and an attack on the right to strike, while Conservative MPs suggested that Labour MPs only opposed the legislation because they receive funding from trade unions.

Responding to Conservative MP Saqib Bhatti, who asked why “Labour is so scared of securing a peaceful resolution of the strikes,” Shapps said there are “120 million very good answers to that question,” in reference to the £120 million that trade unions have donated to the Labour Party since 2010.

Labour MP Chris Bryant, said: “I am a member of the GMB. I happen not to have received any money from the GMB, although I would be proud to do so—certainly a lot prouder that I would be of receiving £2.5 million from Lubov Chernukhin.”

Chernukhin is a prominent Conservative donor who is married to a former minister in Vladimir Putin’s Russian government. The Conservative Party has been criticised for accepting donations from individuals with links to Russia since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

How did your MP vote on the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill?

Yes

Mike Wood (Conservative - Dudley South) - teller

Stuart Anderson (Conservative - Wolverhampton South West) - teller

Nigel Adams (Conservative - Selby and Ainsty)

Bim Afolami (Conservative - Hitchin and Harpenden)

Adam Afriyie (Conservative - Windsor)

Nickie Aiken (Conservative - Cities of London and Westminster)

Peter Aldous (Conservative - Waveney)

Lucy Allan (Conservative - Telford)

Lee Anderson (Conservative - Ashfield)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative - Pudsey)

Caroline Ansell (Conservative - Eastbourne)

Edward Argar (Conservative - Charnwood)

Sarah Atherton (Conservative - Wrexham)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative - Louth and Horncastle)

Gareth Bacon (Conservative - Orpington)

Richard Bacon (Conservative - South Norfolk)

Kemi Badenoch (Conservative - Saffron Walden)

Shaun Bailey (Conservative - West Bromwich West)

Siobhan Baillie (Conservative - Stroud)

Duncan Baker (Conservative - North Norfolk)

Steve Baker (Conservative - Wycombe)

Harriett Baldwin (Conservative - West Worcestershire)

Steve Barclay (Conservative - North East Cambridgeshire)

John Baron (Conservative - Basildon and Billericay)

Simon Baynes (Conservative - Clwyd South)

Aaron Bell (Conservative - Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Scott Benton (Conservative - Blackpool South)

Paul Beresford (Conservative - Mole Valley)

Jake Berry (Conservative - Rossendale and Darwen)

Saqib Bhatti (Conservative - Meriden)

Bob Blackman (Conservative - Harrow East)

Crispin Blunt (Conservative - Reigate)

Peter Bone (Conservative - Wellingborough)

Peter Bottomley (Conservative - Worthing West)

Andrew Bowie (Conservative - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Ben Bradley (Conservative - Mansfield)

Karen Bradley (Conservative - Staffordshire Moorlands)

Graham Brady (Conservative - Altrincham and Sale West)

Suella Braverman (Conservative - Fareham)

Jack Brereton (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent South)

Steve Brine (Conservative - Winchester)

Paul Bristow (Conservative - Peterborough)

Sara Britcliffe (Conservative - Hyndburn)

Anthony Browne (Conservative - South Cambridgeshire)

Fiona Bruce (Conservative - Congleton)

Felicity Buchan (Conservative - Kensington)

Alex Burghart (Conservative - Brentwood and Ongar)

Conor Burns (Conservative - Bournemouth West)

Rob Butler (Conservative - Aylesbury)

Alun Cairns (Conservative - Vale of Glamorgan)

Andy Carter (Conservative - Warrington South)

James Cartlidge (Conservative - South Suffolk)

William Cash (Conservative - Stone)

Miriam Cates (Conservative - Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative - Lewes)

Alex Chalk (Conservative - Cheltenham)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative - Gillingham and Rainham)

Christopher Chope (Conservative - Christchurch)

Jo Churchill (Conservative - Bury St Edmunds)

Greg Clark (Conservative - Tunbridge Wells)

Simon Clarke (Conservative - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Theo Clarke (Conservative - Stafford) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative - Bassetlaw)

Chris Clarkson (Conservative - Heywood and Middleton)

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative - The Cotswolds)

Thérèse Coffey (Conservative - Suffolk Coastal)

Elliot Colburn (Conservative - Carshalton and Wallington)

Damian Collins (Conservative - Folkestone and Hythe)

Alberto Costa (Conservative - South Leicestershire)

Robert Courts (Conservative - Witney)

Claire Coutinho (Conservative - East Surrey)

Geoffrey Cox (Conservative - Torridge and West Devon)

Virginia Crosbie (Conservative - Ynys Môn)

James Daly (Conservative - Bury North)

David T C Davies (Conservative - Monmouth)

James Davies (Conservative - Vale of Clwyd)

Gareth Davies (Conservative - Grantham and Stamford)

Mims Davies (Conservative - Mid Sussex)

Philip Davies (Conservative - Shipley)

David Davis (Conservative - Haltemprice and Howden)

Dehenna Davison (Conservative - Bishop Auckland)

Caroline Dinenage (Conservative - Gosport)

Sarah Dines (Conservative - Derbyshire Dales)

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative - Huntingdon)

Leo Docherty (Conservative - Aldershot)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative - Chippenham)

Steve Double (Conservative - St Austell and Newquay)

Oliver Dowden (Conservative - Hertsmere)

Richard Drax (Conservative - South Dorset)

Flick Drummond (Conservative - Meon Valley)

James Duddridge (Conservative - Rochford and Southend East)

David Duguid (Conservative - Banff and Buchan)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative - Chingford and Woodford Green)

Philip Dunne (Conservative - Ludlow)

Mark Eastwood (Conservative - Dewsbury)

Ruth Edwards (Conservative - Rushcliffe)

Michael Ellis (Conservative - Northampton North)

Natalie Elphicke (Conservative - Dover)

George Eustice (Conservative - Camborne and Redruth)

Luke Evans (Conservative - Bosworth)

David Evennett (Conservative - Bexleyheath and Crayford)

Ben Everitt (Conservative - Milton Keynes North)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative - Lichfield)

Laura Farris (Conservative - Newbury)

Simon Fell (Conservative - Barrow and Furness)

Anna Firth (Conservative - Southend West)

Katherine Fletcher (Conservative - South Ribble)

Mark Fletcher (Conservative - Bolsover)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative - Don Valley)

Vicky Ford (Conservative - Chelmsford)

Kevin Foster (Conservative - Torbay)

Liam Fox (Conservative - North Somerset)

Mark Francois (Conservative - Rayleigh and Wickford)

Lucy Frazer (Conservative - South East Cambridgeshire)

George Freeman (Conservative - Mid Norfolk)

Mike Freer (Conservative - Finchley and Golders Green)

Louie French (Conservative - Old Bexley and Sidcup)

Richard Fuller (Conservative - North East Bedfordshire)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative - Yeovil)

Mark Garnier (Conservative - Wyre Forest)

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative - Wealden)

Nick Gibb (Conservative - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)

Peter Gibson (Conservative - Darlington)

Jo Gideon (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent Central)

John Glen (Conservative - Salisbury)

Michael Gove (Conservative - Surrey Heath)

Richard Graham (Conservative - Gloucester)

Helen Grant (Conservative - Maidstone and The Weald)

James Gray (Conservative - North Wiltshire)

Chris Green (Conservative - Bolton West)

Damian Green (Conservative - Ashford)

Andrew Griffith (Conservative - Arundel and South Downs)

James Grundy (Conservative - Leigh)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent North)

Robert Halfon (Conservative - Harlow)

Luke Hall (Conservative - Thornbury and Yate)

Stephen Hammond (Conservative - Wimbledon)

Greg Hands (Conservative - Chelsea and Fulham)

Mark Harper (Conservative - Forest of Dean)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative - Castle Point)

Trudy Harrison (Conservative - Copeland)

Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative - Hastings and Rye)

Simon Hart (Conservative - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)

John Hayes (Conservative - South Holland and The Deepings)

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative - Daventry)

Gordon Henderson (Conservative - Sittingbourne and Sheppey)

Darren Henry (Conservative - Broxtowe)

Antony Higginbotham (Conservative - Burnley)

Damian Hinds (Conservative - East Hampshire)

Richard Holden (Conservative - North West Durham)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative - Thirsk and Malton)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative - Kettering)

Adam Holloway (Conservative - Gravesham)

Paul Holmes (Conservative - Eastleigh)

John Howell (Conservative - Henley)

Paul Howell (Conservative - Sedgefield)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative - Mid Worcestershire)

Neil Hudson (Conservative - Penrith and The Border)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative - Walsall North)

Jane Hunt (Conservative - Loughborough)

Tom Hunt (Conservative - Ipswich)

Alister Jack (Conservative - Dumfries and Galloway)

Sajid Javid (Conservative - Bromsgrove)

Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative - North East Hampshire)

Bernard Jenkin (Conservative - Harwich and North Essex)

Mark Jenkinson (Conservative - Workington)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative - Newark)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative - Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Gareth Johnson (Conservative - Dartford)

David Johnston (Conservative - Wantage)

Andrew Jones (Conservative - Harrogate and Knaresborough)

Fay Jones (Conservative - Brecon and Radnorshire)

David Jones (Conservative - Clwyd West)

Marcus Jones (Conservative - Nuneaton)

Simon Jupp (Conservative - East Devon)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative - Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Alicia Kearns (Conservative - Rutland and Melton)

Gillian Keegan (Conservative - Chichester)

Greg Knight (Conservative - East Yorkshire)

Kate Kniveton (Conservative - Burton)

John Lamont (Conservative - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Robert Largan (Conservative - High Peak)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative - Northampton South)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative - Great Yarmouth)

Julian Lewis (Conservative - New Forest East)

Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative - Bridgwater and West Somerset)

Chris Loder (Conservative - West Dorset)

Mark Logan (Conservative - Bolton North East) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Marco Longhi (Conservative - Dudley North)

Julia Lopez (Conservative - Hornchurch and Upminster)

Jack Lopresti (Conservative - Filton and Bradley Stoke)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative - Woking)

Tim Loughton (Conservative - East Worthing and Shoreham)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative - South Thanet)

Cherilyn Mackrory (Conservative - Truro and Falmouth)

Rachel Maclean (Conservative - Redditch)

Kit Malthouse (Conservative - North West Hampshire)

Anthony Mangnall (Conservative - Totnes)

Scott Mann (Conservative - North Cornwall)

Julie Marson (Conservative - Hertford and Stortford)

Theresa May (Conservative - Maidenhead)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative - Broadland)

Paul Maynard (Conservative - Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Jason McCartney (Conservative - Colne Valley)

Karl McCartney (Conservative - Lincoln)

Esther McVey (Conservative - Tatton)

Johnny Mercer (Conservative - Plymouth, Moor View)

Huw Merriman (Conservative - Bexhill and Battle)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative - South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Robin Millar (Conservative - Aberconwy)

Amanda Milling (Conservative - Cannock Chase)

Nigel Mills (Conservative - Amber Valley)

Andrew Mitchell (Conservative - Sutton Coldfield)

Gagan Mohindra (Conservative - South West Hertfordshire)

Damien Moore (Conservative - Southport)

Robbie Moore (Conservative - Keighley)

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative - Portsmouth North)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative - Newton Abbot)

David Morris (Conservative - Morecambe and Lunesdale)

James Morris (Conservative - Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

Jill Mortimer (Conservative - Hartlepool)

Wendy Morton (Conservative - Aldridge-Brownhills)

Kieran Mullan (Conservative - Crewe and Nantwich)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative - Scunthorpe)

David Mundell (Conservative - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)

Sheryll Murray (Conservative - South East Cornwall)

Andrew Murrison (Conservative - South West Wiltshire)

Lia Nici (Conservative - Great Grimsby)

Jesse Norman (Conservative - Hereford and South Herefordshire)

Neil O’Brien (Conservative - Harborough)

Matthew Offord (Conservative - Hendon)

Guy Opperman (Conservative - Hexham)

Priti Patel (Conservative - Witham)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative - Rugby)

Mike Penning (Conservative - Hemel Hempstead)

John Penrose (Conservative - Weston-super-Mare)

Andrew Percy (Conservative - Brigg and Goole)

Chris Philp (Conservative - Croydon South)

Dan Poulter (Conservative - Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)

Rebecca Pow (Conservative - Taunton Deane)

Victoria Prentis (Conservative - Banbury)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative - The Wrekin)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative - Corby)

Jeremy Quin (Conservative - Horsham)

Will Quince (Conservative - Colchester)

Tom Randall (Conservative - Gedling)

John Redwood (Conservative - Wokingham)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative - North East Somerset)

Angela Richardson (Conservative - Guildford)

Rob Roberts (Independent - Delyn)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative - Tewkesbury)

Mary Robinson (Conservative - Cheadle)

Douglas Ross (Conservative - Moray)

Lee Rowley (Conservative - North East Derbyshire)

Dean Russell (Conservative - Watford)

Gary Sambrook (Conservative - Birmingham, Northfield)

Selaine Saxby (Conservative - North Devon)

Bob Seely (Conservative - Isle of Wight)

Andrew Selous (Conservative - South West Bedfordshire)

Grant Shapps (Conservative - Welwyn Hatfield)

Alok Sharma (Conservative - Reading West)

Chris Skidmore (Conservative - Kingswood)

Chloe Smith (Conservative - Norwich North)

Greg Smith (Conservative - Buckingham)

Henry Smith (Conservative - Crawley)

Julian Smith (Conservative - Skipton and Ripon)

Royston Smith (Conservative - Southampton, Itchen)

Amanda Solloway (Conservative - Derby North)

Ben Spencer (Conservative - Runnymede and Weybridge)

Mark Spencer (Conservative - Sherwood)

Alexander Stafford (Conservative - Rother Valley)

Andrew Stephenson (Conservative - Pendle)

John Stevenson (Conservative - Carlisle)

Iain Stewart (Conservative - Milton Keynes South)

Gary Streeter (Conservative - South West Devon)

Mel Stride (Conservative - Central Devon)

Graham Stuart (Conservative - Beverley and Holderness)

Julian Sturdy (Conservative - York Outer)

James Sunderland (Conservative - Bracknell)

Desmond Swayne (Conservative - New Forest West)

Robert Syms (Conservative - Poole)

Derek Thomas (Conservative - St Ives)

Maggie Throup (Conservative - Erewash)

Edward Timpson (Conservative - Eddisbury)

Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative - Rochester and Strood)

Justin Tomlinson (Conservative - North Swindon)

Michael Tomlinson (Conservative - Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Craig Tracey (Conservative - North Warwickshire)

Laura Trott (Conservative - Sevenoaks)

Elizabeth Truss (Conservative - South West Norfolk)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative - Tonbridge and Malling)

Martin Vickers (Conservative - Cleethorpes)

Matt Vickers (Conservative - Stockton South)

Theresa Villiers (Conservative - Chipping Barnet)

Robin Walker (Conservative - Worcester)

Charles Walker (Conservative - Broxbourne)

Matt Warman (Conservative - Boston and Skegness) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Giles Watling (Conservative - Clacton)

Suzanne Webb (Conservative - Stourbridge)

Helen Whately (Conservative - Faversham and Mid Kent)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative - South Derbyshire)

Craig Whittaker (Conservative - Calder Valley)

John Whittingdale (Conservative - Maldon)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative - North Herefordshire)

James Wild (Conservative - North West Norfolk)

Craig Williams (Conservative - Montgomeryshire)

Gavin Williamson (Conservative - South Staffordshire)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party - East Antrim)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative - Kenilworth and Southam)

Jacob Young (Conservative - Redcar)

No

Stephen McPartland (Conservative - Stevenage)

Colleen Fletcher (Labour - Coventry North East) - teller

Liz Twist (Labour - Blaydon) - teller

Diane Abbott (Labour - Hackney North and Stoke Newington) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Debbie Abrahams (Labour - Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Rushanara Ali (Labour - Bethnal Green and Bow)

Tahir Ali (Labour - Birmingham, Hall Green)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour - Tooting)

Mike Amesbury (Labour - Weaver Vale)

Fleur Anderson (Labour - Putney)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour - Gower)

Jonathan Ashworth (Labour - Leicester South)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party - Livingston)

Paula Barker (Labour - Liverpool, Wavertree)

Margaret Beckett (Labour - Derby South)

Apsana Begum (Labour - Poplar and Limehouse)

Hilary Benn (Labour - Leeds Central)

Clive Betts (Labour - Sheffield South East)

Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party - Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen North)

Olivia Blake (Labour - Sheffield, Hallam)

Paul Blomfield (Labour - Sheffield Central)

Steven Bonnar (Scottish National Party - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Ben Bradshaw (Labour - Exeter)

Kevin Brennan (Labour - Cardiff West)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party - Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Nicholas Brown (Independent - Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Lyn Brown (Labour - West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Labour - Rhondda)

Karen Buck (Labour - Westminster North)

Richard Burgon (Labour - Leeds East)

Dawn Butler (Labour - Brent Central)

Ian Byrne (Labour - Liverpool, West Derby)

Liam Byrne (Labour - Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour - Brentford and Isleworth)

Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Alan Campbell (Labour - Tynemouth)

Dan Carden (Labour - Liverpool, Walton)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland)

Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat - North East Fife)

Sarah Champion (Labour - Rotherham)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party - Dunfermline and West Fife)

Bambos Charalambous (Labour - Enfield, Southgate)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh South West)

Feryal Clark (Labour - Enfield North)

Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat - St Albans)

Yvette Cooper (Labour - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent - Islington North)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party - Inverclyde)

Neil Coyle (Independent - Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party - Lanark and Hamilton East)

Stella Creasy (Labour - Walthamstow)

Jon Cruddas (Labour - Dagenham and Rainham)

John Cryer (Labour - Leyton and Wanstead)

Judith Cummins (Labour - Bradford South)

Alex Cunningham (Labour - Stockton North)

Janet Daby (Labour - Lewisham East)

Ed Davey (Liberal Democrat - Kingston and Surbiton)

Wayne David (Labour - Caerphilly)

Geraint Davies (Labour - Swansea West)

Alex Davies-Jones (Labour - Pontypridd)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour - Bristol West)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour - Slough)

Samantha Dixon (Labour - City of Chester)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour - Oxford East)

Dave Doogan (Scottish National Party - Angus)

Stephen Doughty (Labour - Cardiff South and Penarth)

Peter Dowd (Labour - Bootle)

Rosie Duffield (Labour - Canterbury)

Angela Eagle (Labour - Wallasey)

Maria Eagle (Labour - Garston and Halewood)

Colum Eastwood (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Foyle)

Jonathan Edwards (Independent - Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Clive Efford (Labour - Eltham)

Julie Elliott (Labour - Sunderland Central)

Chris Elmore (Labour - Ogmore)

Florence Eshalomi (Labour - Vauxhall)

Chris Evans (Labour - Islwyn)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat - Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Stephen Farry (Alliance - North Down)

Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party - Motherwell and Wishaw)

Margaret Ferrier (Independent - Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Richard Foord (Liberal Democrat - Tiverton and Honiton)

Yvonne Fovargue (Labour - Makerfield)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour - Lewisham, Deptford)

Gill Furniss (Labour - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)

Barry Gardiner (Labour - Brent North)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party - North Ayrshire and Arran)

Mary Glindon (Labour - North Tyneside)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party - Glenrothes)

Sarah Green (Liberal Democrat - Chesham and Amersham)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour - Nottingham South)

Margaret Greenwood (Labour - Wirral West)

Nia Griffith (Labour - Llanelli)

Andrew Gwynne (Labour - Denton and Reddish)

Louise Haigh (Labour - Sheffield, Heeley)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour - Leeds North East)

Paulette Hamilton (Labour - Birmingham, Erdington)

Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Belfast South)

Neale Hanvey (Alba Party - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Emma Hardy (Labour - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Harriet Harman (Labour - Camberwell and Peckham)

Carolyn Harris (Labour - Swansea East)

Helen Hayes (Labour - Dulwich and West Norwood)

John Healey (Labour - Wentworth and Dearne)

Mark Hendrick (Labour - Preston)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Meg Hillier (Labour - Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat - Bath)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour - Washington and Sunderland West)

Kate Hollern (Labour - Blackburn)

Rachel Hopkins (Labour - Luton South)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party - Dundee East)

George Howarth (Labour - Knowsley)

Rupa Huq (Independent - Ealing Central and Acton)

Imran Hussain (Labour - Bradford East)

Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat - Edinburgh West)

Dan Jarvis (Labour - Barnsley Central)

Diana Johnson (Labour - Kingston upon Hull North)

Kim Johnson (Labour - Liverpool, Riverside)

Darren Jones (Labour - Bristol North West)

Gerald Jones (Labour - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Kevan Jones (Labour - North Durham)

Ruth Jones (Labour - Newport West)

Sarah Jones (Labour - Croydon Central)

Barbara Keeley (Labour - Worsley and Eccles South)

Liz Kendall (Labour - Leicester West)

Afzal Khan (Labour - Manchester, Gorton)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour - Aberavon)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru - Ceredigion)

Ian Lavery (Labour - Wansbeck)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party - Dundee West)

Kim Leadbeater (Labour - Batley and Spen)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour - South Shields)

Clive Lewis (Labour - Norwich South)

Simon Lightwood (Labour - Wakefield)

David Linden (Scottish National Party - Glasgow East)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour - Salford and Eccles)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion)

Holly Lynch (Labour - Halifax)

Justin Madders (Labour - Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Khalid Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Labour - Feltham and Heston)

Rachael Maskell (Labour - York Central)

Steve McCabe (Labour - Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour - Bristol East)

Andy McDonald (Labour - Middlesbrough)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South)

Stuart C McDonald (Scottish National Party - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

John McDonnell (Labour - Hayes and Harlington)

Pat McFadden (Labour - Wolverhampton South East)

Conor McGinn (Independent - St Helens North)

Alison McGovern (Labour - Wirral South)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North East)

Anna McMorrin (Labour - Cardiff North)

John McNally (Scottish National Party - Falkirk)

Ian Mearns (Labour - Gateshead)

Edward Miliband (Labour - Doncaster North)

Navendu Mishra (Labour - Stockport)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North West)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat - Oxford West and Abingdon)

Jessica Morden (Labour - Newport East)

Helen Morgan (Liberal Democrat - North Shropshire)

Stephen Morgan (Labour - Portsmouth South)

Grahame Morris (Labour - Easington)

Ian Murray (Labour - Edinburgh South)

James Murray (Labour - Ealing North)

Lisa Nandy (Labour - Wigan)

Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

Charlotte Nichols (Labour - Warrington North)

Alex Norris (Labour - Nottingham North)

Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party - Argyll and Bute)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat - Richmond Park)

Chi Onwurah (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour - Erith and Thamesmead)

Kate Osamor (Labour - Edmonton)

Kate Osborne (Labour - Jarrow)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party - East Renfrewshire)

Taiwo Owatemi (Labour - Coventry North West)

Sarah Owen (Labour - Luton North)

Stephanie Peacock (Labour - Barnsley East)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour - Greenwich and Woolwich)

Toby Perkins (Labour - Chesterfield)

Jess Phillips (Labour - Birmingham, Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour - Houghton and Sunderland South)

Luke Pollard (Labour - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)

Lucy Powell (Labour - Manchester Central)

Anum Qaisar (Scottish National Party - Airdrie and Shotts)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour - Bolton South East)

Angela Rayner (Labour - Ashton-under-Lyne)

Steve Reed (Labour - Croydon North)

Ellie Reeves (Labour - Lewisham West and Penge)

Rachel Reeves (Labour - Leeds West)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour - Stalybridge and Hyde)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour - Streatham)

Marie Rimmer (Labour - St Helens South and Whiston)

Matt Rodda (Labour - Reading East)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour - Brighton, Kemptown)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Naz Shah (Labour - Bradford West)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party - Strangford)

Virendra Sharma (Labour - Ealing, Southall)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh East)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour - Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Labour - Hammersmith)

Alyn Smith (Scottish National Party - Stirling)

Cat Smith (Labour - Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Jeff Smith (Labour - Manchester, Withington)

Nick Smith (Labour - Blaenau Gwent)

Karin Smyth (Labour - Bristol South)

Alex Sobel (Labour - Leeds North West)

John Spellar (Labour - Warley)

Keir Starmer (Labour - Holborn and St Pancras)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South West)

Jo Stevens (Labour - Cardiff Central)

Wes Streeting (Labour - Ilford North)

Graham Stringer (Labour - Blackley and Broughton)

Zarah Sultana (Labour - Coventry South)

Mark Tami (Labour - Alyn and Deeside)

Sam Tarry (Labour - Ilford South)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party - Glasgow Central)

Gareth Thomas (Labour - Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour - Torfaen)

Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party - Midlothian)

Richard Thomson (Scottish National Party - Gordon)

Emily Thornberry (Labour - Islington South and Finsbury)

Stephen Timms (Labour - East Ham)

Jon Trickett (Labour - Hemsworth)

Karl Turner (Labour - Kingston upon Hull East)

Derek Twigg (Labour - Halton)

Valerie Vaz (Labour - Walsall South)

Christian Wakeford (Labour - Bury South)

Claudia Webbe (Independent - Leicester East)

Catherine West (Labour - Hornsey and Wood Green)

Andrew Western (Labour - Stretford and Urmston)

Matt Western (Labour - Warwick and Leamington)

Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party - Central Ayrshire)

Mick Whitley (Labour - Birkenhead)

Nadia Whittome (Labour - Nottingham East)

Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat - Twickenham)

Beth Winter (Labour - Cynon Valley)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party - Perth and North Perthshire)

Mohammad Yasin (Labour - Bedford)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour - Cambridge)

Didn’t vote

There were 89 MPs who did not record a vote. This includes the Speaker and deputies, who cannot vote because of the impartiality of the chair, and Sinn Féin MP, who have an abstentionist policy. It also includes MPs who are absent for other reasons, or wish to abstain.