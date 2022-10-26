The appearance of ‘The Lectern’ whips journalists into a frenzy - but do they actually mean anything?

In recent weeks, it has felt as if the Downing Street lectern has been in the spotlight more than the country’s leaders.

Regularly heralding a statement or major announcement, whenever it is placed in front of the famous black door of No 10, speculation begins to run rife as to what could be happening next.

Before Liz Truss had even opened her mouth last week, journalists and commentators were exclaiming “the lectern is out!”, its presence as good as confirming the former Prime Minister’s impending resignation.

Now Rishi Sunak has taken custody of the keys to No 10, the lectern has made an appearance once more, as the new PM made his first official speech to the nation as leader.

But it was noted that the lectern used by Sunak was different to the one used by Truss in her resignation speech. So does each Prime Minister get their own lectern design? Is there some sort of political symbolism layered into the appearance of each? And how much do they cost?

Here is everything you need to know about these otherwise unassuming pieces of wood.

Does each Prime Minister get a lectern?

The Lectern is placed before Liz Truss makes a statement prior to her formal resignation outside Number 10 on 25 October 2022 (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The podium used by Truss featured a curved design, compared to a Jenga tower, whereas the one used by Sunak, made of varnished light-coloured wood, is straight and at first glance appears to be slightly smaller.

So do Prime Minister’s get their own lectern? The somewhat surprising answer is that yes, they do.

Truss sparked conversation last month when she delivered her first Downing Street address in front of her twisted lectern made of wooden blocks - Boris Johnson’s lectern was straighter and more traditional (reportedly intended to resist his thumping fists as he delivered speeches), thus the modern design of Truss’ podium stood out.

Before Truss, Theresa May’s lectern was designed by Fiona Hill, her joint chief of staff, reportedly to look "feminine”, while Baroness Sugg, David Cameron’s head of operations, designed David Cameron’s lectern to be "statesmanlike.”

What does Rishi Sunak’s lectern mean?

Rishi Sunak arrives at the podium to deliver a speech outside 10 Downing Street on 25 October 2022 (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Though commentators will be pouring over the design of Sunak’s lectern to try to glean some hidden meaning from it, they shouldn’t look too hard at this early stage.

The lectern used by Sunak to address the nation was not actually ‘his’, and instead was a leftover from the previous administration. Of course, it didn’t feature Truss’ signature ‘Jenga’ style blocks, so it’s likely this lectern was a spare, ‘plain’ lectern, and possibly one on hand for other government’s before Truss’.

The reason Sunak does not - as yet - have his own personalised lectern, is that they can take three weeks to manufacture. With the whirlwind of events that’s been surrounding Downing Street in recent weeks, there simply hasn’t been time for him to design one during the recent rapid leadership contest.

That’s not to say he won’t be afforded his own, personalised lectern in the future though, and Conservative prime ministers are each allowed to help design the lecterns for their time in office.

How much do they cost?

The lecterns are mostly composed of wood, but they contain a metal core to keep them from blowing over. Their weighty design and reliance on good quality materials means the cost of manufacturing a new one is quite high.

Each lectern costs between £2,000 and £4,000, depending on the style, and they are designed specifically for Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ), which typically orders two and lends one to Downing Street. All charged to the taxpayer of course.