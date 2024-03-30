Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leave-voting farmer has slammed the government’s free-trade agreements as “s***” and said Brexit has gone “terribly”.

One of the Leave campaign’s main arguments was that EU trade would be supplanted with deals around the world. However, farmers have said they’ve been undercut by free-trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand, which have had minimal impact on the UK economy.

Gavin had a more succinct way of describing the trade deals: “S*** quite frankly.” He explained: “I think they could be structured better - they’re still not looking after their own industry and country. If our industry is doing good, our economy is doing better - there’s a knock on effect for everyone.”

The farmer, from Appledore, in Kent, said he voted for Brexit “because it’s about time we produce our own food for our country”. When asked how it was going, he replied: “Terribly in my mind.” He added that there’s too many “rules and red tape” for farmers, something Brexit was supposed to reduce.

British farmers protest in Westminster. Credit: Getty

At the start of March, an exporter of beef jerky had its shipment blocked by Australian border controls as the UK government had not requested access. While 1,700 tonnes of Aussie beef has been exported to Britain.

When asked about farmers’ dissatisfaction, Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman told NationalWorld: “We’ve … been clear that farming is at the forefront of any trade deals we negotiate.”

North Wiltshire farmer Liz Webster, who is the founder of the Save British Farming campaign group, described this as “a lie”. She said: “They [the government] know it’s a lie because they didn’t even negotiate reciprocal access for our British beef to Australia. George Eustice is on record for saying we gave too much away. So they did not - it’s just a lie.”

Eustice, who was the Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs Secretary when the Australia deal was signed, has since criticised the FTA, blaming it on Liz Truss’ International Trade Department.

He said in 2022: “I no longer have to put such a positive gloss on what was agreed … the truth of the matter is that the UK gave away far too much for far too little in return.”

Leave campaigners claimed that EU trade would be supplanted with deals around the world, although recent figures have shown that hasn’t happened. Instead goods trade has dropped well below all other G7 countries and the UK still relies on working with Europe, just with far more red tape.