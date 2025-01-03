Marco Longhi, former Conservative MP for Dudley North, has announced his defection to Reform UK. | Stock

Marco Longhi, former Conservative MP for Dudley North, has announced his defection to Reform UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longhi, who represented Dudley North in Parliament from 2019 to 2023, declared his decision in a statement that criticised the current direction of his former party, saying there’s been a shift in its values and a perceived “left-wing” agenda.

In a statement, he said: “Today, I am proud to announce my transition from the Conservative Party to Reform UK, marking a significant step in my commitment to serving the people of our great nation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longhi described his departure as a move driven by a desire to prioritise the interests of the public over party politics. He explained: “As a long-standing member of the Conservative Party, I have always remained loyal to my principles and values, but above all, my dedication to you—the people—has always driven my political career. I stand before you as a patriot, reaffirming that I am now truly at home with Reform UK.”

Longhi accused the Conservative Party of straying from its traditional roots, claiming it had become “unrecognisable.”

Marco Longhi, former Conservative MP for Dudley North, has announced his defection to Reform UK. | Stock

He said: “The Conservative Party I once identified with—the party of Churchill and Thatcher—has transformed into something unrecognisable, captured by a left-wing influence that masquerades as conservatism at election time while prioritising the wishes of an elite few when in power.”

Criticizing what he called a "uniparty drift," Longhi vowed to continue advocating for the people if re-elected. “My loyalty to party leaders started to overshadow my loyalty to you, the people. I had to put a stop to this. This decision is about restoring our national identity and prioritizing the needs of our citizens over political correctness and elitist agendas,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If I am fortunate enough to represent people again, I will not shy away from the hard truths and necessary actions. My commitment to the people was evident when I represented Dudley before, and it will remain the same if re-elected.”

Longhi concluded: “I have joined the People’s Army, and together, we can make a difference. Let’s seize this opportunity for change! Thank you.”

Reform UK, led by Richard Tice, has positioned itself as a challenger to the traditional two-party system, criticising both Labour and the Conservatives for what it describes as their failure to address the country’s pressing issues, particularly immigration.