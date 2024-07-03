Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been sent for trial on allegations of historical sex offences.

During a committal hearing at Newry Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Eamonn King stated he was satisfied that Donaldson, 61, and his wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson, 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, have a prima facie case to answer.

They are set to appear at Newry Crown Court on September 10 for an arraignment ahead of their trial. Asked during the hearing if he had anything to say in response to the charges, Donaldson replied: “Not at this stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donaldson faces one charge of rape, four charges of gross indecency, and 13 charges of indecent assault, spanning from 1985 to 2008. He has indicated he will contest these charges. Eleanor Donaldson is charged with aiding and abetting related to the alleged offences.

Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been sent for trial on allegations of historical sex offences. | Getty Images

A heavy police presence was seen as Donaldson arrived at the courthouse, but without the chaotic scenes witnessed during his previous appearance in April. The small courtroom was crowded, with Donaldson and his wife separated by court custody officers at the back of the room.

Donaldson, wearing a navy blue suit and beard, and his wife, in a cream jacket, confirmed their names and addresses before the charges were read during the preliminary enquiry (PE) hearing. The purpose was to determine if sufficient evidence exists to proceed to a Crown Court trial.

Following a review by Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service, Donaldson now faces 18 charges, up from the 11 he originally faced in April. His wife faces five charges, with two alleged victims involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Eamonn King commented: “I am satisfied on the basis of the papers before the court that there is a prima facie case to answer.” When the court clerk asked if they wished to respond to the charges, both Jeffrey and Eleanor Donaldson answered: “Not at this stage.”

The pair were released on continuing bail until their next court appearance on September 10. Donaldson, who had served as the long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, is not seeking re-election in the upcoming UK General Election. He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party following the emergence of these allegations in March.