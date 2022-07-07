Boris and Carrie Johnson have called their newborn daughter Romy

The PM has one child with Carrie Symonds.

Boris Johnson has resigned as Conservative Party leader after he lost support from cabinet members and Conservative MPs.

The PM has been embroiled in a series of scandals this year, from being fined over lockdown parties in Downing Street to his handling of harassment allegations against deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher.

In his resignation speech on 7 July 2022, he thanked his wife Carrie Johnson and their children “who have had to put up with so much for so long”.

But how many kids does the Prime Minister have, and who are their mothers? This is what you need to know.

How many children do Boris and Carrie Johnson have?

The Prime Minister and his wife Carrie Johnson got married in May 2021.

The couple have two children, Wilfred, aged two, who was born in May 2020, and Romy, who was born on 9 December 2021.

How many children does the Prime Minister have in total?

It’s not entirely clear how many children Johnson has fathered, with the PM frequently dodging questions around this subject.

It’s believed that he has seven children in total, though this number is not officially confirmed.

Johnson has two children with his current wife Carrie Johnson - Wilfred and his new-born daughter as well as four children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, whom he separated from in 2018.

These children are Lara Lettice, 29, Milo Arthur, 27, Cassia Peaches, 25, and Theodore Apollo, 23.

It’s also known that Johnson has a fifth child, Stephanie Macintyre, who was fathered as a result of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre.

It’s rumoured, however, that another child was fathered as a result of the PM’s affair with Macintyre.

In a court ruling made in 2013, the Appeal Court ruled that the public had a right to know whether the PM - London Mayor at the time - had fathered a child as a result of the adulterous affair in 2009.

“The core information in this story, namely that the father had an adulterous affair with the mother, deceiving both his wife and the mother’s partner and that the claimant, born about nine months later, was likely to be the father’s child, was a public interest matter which the electorate was entitled to know when considering his fitness for high public office,” the court said.

It was during these court proceedings that the paternity of a second child was alleged.

The three appeal court judges said: “It was not material to the judge's conclusion whether contraceptive precautions were taken.

“What was material was that the father's infidelities resulted in the conception of children on two occasions.”

Has the Prime Minister commented on his children?

The PM has repeatedly dodged the question of how many children he has - a query which came up frequently during his 2019 election campaign.

During an interview with LBC, for instance, presenter Nick Ferrari asked the prime minister how many children he had and if he was “fully involved” in their lives.

The Prime Minister said in response: “I love my children very much but they are not standing at this election.

“I'm not therefore going to comment on them.”

He further added: ”I am not going to put them onto the pitch in their election campaign when I think what people want to hear is what my plans are for the country, what this government is determined to do and how we are going to take this country forward.

“That is the way all parties should be judged.”

When did the Prime Minister get married?

Johnson and Symonds were married on Saturday 29 May 2021, in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral with family and friends.