Safiah Ngah lost her father in February 2021 and was denied a goodbye in-person due to strict Covid restrictions

The daughter of a man who died during the Covid-19 pandemic has called on “selfish” Boris Johnson to resign after the extent of the Partygate scnadal was laid bare in the Sue Gray report.

The Prime Minister offered his apologies and regret over the illegal gatherings after Ms Gray’s full inquiry report concluded that “senior leadership” must “bear responsibility” for the lockdown-breaking parties and culture of drinking within Downing Street.

Mr Johnson’s words have not however been enough for some, with 29-year-old Safiah Ngah describing his behaviour as “disgusting”.

Ms Ngah was unable to visit her father, a retired NHS worker, before he died in February 2021 due to Covid restrictions.

She has joined calls for the Prime Minister to step down after the conclusion of the investigation.

‘Selfish’ Johnson should step down

Ms Ngah, who is a member of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, heavily criticised the Prime Minister in the aftermath of the Sue Gray report.

She has called on Mr Johnson to resign, saying: “I think you have to be a very selfish person for you to put yourself and your job above everything else.

“For him to stay and show so little compassion for what people have lost, and so little introspection for what has passed globally, is an indication of the fact that it’s almost sociopathic behaviour. It’s very strange.”

Ms Ngah said that her father, who died alone in hospital, would have been left “scared” and vulnerable without his family by his side.

The family were not able to visit in person, and was only able to say their goodbyes via video call.

Mr Johnson, who recieved one fixed-penalty notice from the Met Police as a result of the gatherings, has insisted that he will not be resigning from Government.

During a dedicated press conference, he said: “I overwhelmingly feel it is my job to get on and deliver.

“No matter how bitter and painful that the conclusions of this may be – and they are – and no matter how humbling they are, I have got to keep forward and the Government has got to keep moving. And we are.

“We will get on and continue to do the tough things.”

‘It makes me embarrassed to be British’

Ms Gray’s report detailed that “senior leadership” have facilitated a culture of drinking at Downing Street which allowed for the illegal gatherings to take place.

Her findings added that on one occassion, a gathering involving alcohol had lead to an “altercation” breaking out between two members of staff, and well as another being sick.

It was also reported that some members of staff who had attended had acted disrespectfully to cleaning and security staff in the aftermath of the parties.

Ms Ngah said that the behaviour of the Government and the subsequent reaction to the Partygate scandal has left her “embarrassed to be British”.

She said: “It’s disgusting. It makes me embarrassed to be British.

“The Government is completely out of touch with what real people are experiencing and it’s unsurprising. They’re obviously a group of very privileged people with limited experience.”