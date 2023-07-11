The new changes mean refugee children and pregnant women will face shorter detention times when they arrive in the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have been forced to announce fresh amendments to their controversial Illegal Migration Bill following a series of defeats in the House of Lords.

Under the proposed new changes, refugee children who have been detained for the purpose of deportation can be granted immigration bail after eight days. This is down from the 28 days which was previously suggested in the draft legislation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a further amendment, pregnant women seeking asylum would be able to be detained for a maximum of 72 hours, again down from the previous 28 day proposal. However, this period can be extended to up to seven days if authorised by a minister.

More than 10,000 migrants will also be spared automatic deportation to Rwanda after the House of Lords’ intervention, as the government has agreed to abandon plans to apply its new powers of automatic detention and deportation to any asylum seeker who arrived after 7 March - the date when the ‘small boats’ bill was presented to Parliament.

Previously, the Home Office wanted to the bill to be retrospective to prevent a surge in asylum seekers trying to reach the UK before it becomes law, but now, the powers will only come into force once the Illegal Migration Bill has passed through all legislative stages and has been granted Royal Assent. Ministers hope this will happen later this summer.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have been forced to announce fresh amendments to their controversial Illegal Migration Bill following a series of defeats in the House of Lords. Credit: PA

The changes do not alter the overall intention of the Illegal Migration Bill - to prevent those deemed to have entered the UK ‘illegally’ from claiming asylum and to grant the Home Secretary the authority to detain and deport them - but it does remove some of the draft legislation’s more contentious aspects, which charities and campaigners warned would put the UK in violation of human rights law and the Refugee Convention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This has been done, the Home Office said in a statement on Monday (10 July), to provide “reassurance to peers” and to ensure the smooth passage of the bill.

However, some aspects of the Illegal Migration Bill remain unaltered. Bans on e-entry, settlement, and citizenship will still apply retrospectively to those who arrived illegally on or after the bill’s introduction on 7 March.

The Home Office also said measures will be put in place to ensure its definitions of “serious and reversible harm” cannot be amended by secondary legislation.

As part of the next steps, MPs will have a chance to accept or reject the proposed changes later on Tuesday (11 July). It is expected that the Commons will look to overturn the lobbied amendments, which could result in a prolonged stand-off between peers and the government in a so-called “Parliamentary ping-pong” - which refers to the to-and-fro of amendments to bills between the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is understood that Theresa May, the former Prime Minister and architect of the Modern Slavery Act when she was Home Secretary, is considering whether to rebel in the Commons when the amendment is put to a vote later on Tuesday.

Commenting on the developments, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “This bill forms a crucial part of our action to stop the boats and ensure people do not risk their lives by making illegal and unnecessary journeys to the UK.