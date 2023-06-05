Analysis

by Tom Hourigan

Rishi Sunak spoke for just 10 minutes in Dover in what was billed as an “update” on his small boats pledge rather than the announcement of a grand new strategy. Deliberately forgoing a jacket and tie, the PM was projecting a “sleeves-rolled-up” image (without actually having his sleeves rolled up) of a government working to deliver on the promises it made in January.

His claim that the number of migrants making the perilous crossing across the Channel has fallen is true: 7,610 people have reached the UK in small boats so far in 2023, compared with 9,984 in the first five months of last year. The numbers are often weather dependent, but Sunak batted away suggestions poor conditions were behind the drop - stressing that crossings elsewhere in Europe were “up by almost a third” in the same period.

The PM said this - and the fact 1,800 migrants had been returned to Albania in six months - showed his strategy was working. But he still hasn’t spelled out what success looks like. Does “stopping the boats” mean stopping the crossings entirely and bringing the number down to zero? Sunak won’t say. Just as we saw with last month’s net migration figures (a separate set of numbers looking mainly at the number of people coming to Britain legally), he’s extremely reluctant to set targets because all his recent precedessors failed to meet them.

That means he can paint any fall in small boat crossings as a success - but leaves him open to the charge it’s not enough.