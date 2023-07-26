Analysis - money editor Henry Sandercock

During March, when US lender Silicon Valley Bank and Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse collapsed, NationalWorld spoke to banking expert professor Robert Webb about whether the same could happen in the UK. Not only were we pretty safe as a result of post-2008 Financial Crisis regulation, he said, but banks on this side of the pond were making a lot of money off the back of net interest income.

Put simply, soaring interest rates meant there was plenty of money flowing through our financial institutions, so it was unlikely they would run out of cash if people got jittery and started to withdraw their deposits en masse.

The latest set of net interest income figures from Lloyds and Santander show that the biggest lenders are continuing to enjoy strong profit margins as a result of interest rates climbing to a 15-year high. They are earning a lot more from rocketing mortgage rates than they are paying out in the form of savings interest.

While the practice of generating cash in this way breaks no laws - after all, it’s the principle way in which banks make money - the eight-figure uplifts they are seeing (14% year-on-year for Lloyds (£870 million); 10% for Santander (£213 million)) are not a good look at a time when people across the UK are suffering as a result of the cost of living crisis.

But it seems unlikely that this flow of money will decrease significantly over the coming 12 months. High interest rates are forecast to remain with us for some time, while Rishi Sunak’s government wants to loosen the post-2008 regulatory leash on banks rather than tighten it.