Irish premier Simon Harris confirms Ireland's general election date for November 29
Mr Harris will travel to Aras an Uachtarain on Friday, the official residence of the Irish president, to seek the dissolution of Ireland’s Dail parliament. The highly-anticipated announcement will formally kick off a truncated campaign which will last mere weeks.
It cuts the sitting of the parliament just months shy of its full five-year maximum term – and comes after the Irish Government progressed legislation it had identified as priorities to conclude following October’s Budget.
The upcoming election brings to an end the historic coalition which was formed in mid-2020, bringing together Fine Gael and Fianna Fail in an agreement which ended a rivalry dating back to the Civil War.
The talks to form a Government were carried out over five months, influenced by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Joining with the Greens to hold a majority in the Dail, ministries were divided across the parties and an agreement for a “rotating taoiseach” was formed.
It saw Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin taking the top role for the first half of the lifetime of the Government, later replaced by then-Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar. Mr Harris became Taoiseach earlier this year after Mr Varadkar decided to step away from his stewardship of the party.