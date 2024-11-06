The next general election in Ireland will be held on November 29, Irish premier Simon Harris has announced.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Harris will travel to Aras an Uachtarain on Friday, the official residence of the Irish president, to seek the dissolution of Ireland’s Dail parliament. The highly-anticipated announcement will formally kick off a truncated campaign which will last mere weeks.

It cuts the sitting of the parliament just months shy of its full five-year maximum term – and comes after the Irish Government progressed legislation it had identified as priorities to conclude following October’s Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taoiseach Simon Harris

The upcoming election brings to an end the historic coalition which was formed in mid-2020, bringing together Fine Gael and Fianna Fail in an agreement which ended a rivalry dating back to the Civil War.

The talks to form a Government were carried out over five months, influenced by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Joining with the Greens to hold a majority in the Dail, ministries were divided across the parties and an agreement for a “rotating taoiseach” was formed.

It saw Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin taking the top role for the first half of the lifetime of the Government, later replaced by then-Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar. Mr Harris became Taoiseach earlier this year after Mr Varadkar decided to step away from his stewardship of the party.