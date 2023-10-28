As pro-Palestine demonstrations begin in the United Kingdom, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly believes Hamas would not abide by a cease-fire.

The UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has landed in Israel to show "unwavering support" to the country after an escalation with violence between the country and the Hamas militant group. (Credit: Getty Images)

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has indicated that Hamas has not shown any inclination for or commitment to accepting calls for a ceasefire. He also cautioned pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the UK to be vigilant of disinformation and manipulation amid reports that Iran is attempting to exploit the rallies to sow discord.

The Israeli military has continued to expand its ground operation in Gaza, resulting in an escalation of tensions. Reports suggest that Israel's military efforts, backed by significant air and sea strikes, could be moving closer to an all-out invasion of the Gaza Strip.

The situation has led to severe consequences, with communication systems in Gaza being affected, limiting the contact of the 2.3 million residents with the outside world. Amid increasing demands for a ceasefire from UK politicians, the British Government has pursued humanitarian pauses to allow aid into Gaza and ensure the safe exit of British nationals stranded in the area.

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and others have also pushed for a ceasefire, but Mr Cleverly emphasized the necessity for tangible indications from Hamas that they are willing to adhere to calls for a ceasefire. He pointed out that Hamas has frequently embedded military capabilities within civilian infrastructure, an action widely condemned internationally.